Defensive end Frank Clark has found a new home — without having to leave the AFC West. The two-time Super Bowl champion is signing with the Denver Broncos, according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz. ESPN’s Adam Schefter added it’s a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, including $5.5 million guaranteed.

Clark, 29, spent the last four seasons as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, a tenure highlighted by his play in the club’s 2019 and 2022 championship runs. In 12 playoff games in Kansas City, Clark compiled 10.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits.

The Seattle Seahawks traded Clark to the Chiefs in late April 2019 in exchange for multiple draft picks, including Kansas City’s first-rounder that year. Clark completes his Chiefs career with 58 regular-season appearances (55 starts), 127 tackles (88 solo), 23.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

Each season, the members of the defense seemed to rally around Clark as an energy-giver, and the now former-Chief was never shy to share his thoughts on any given game or moment with the media. His most memorable moment in that regard game after the Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans in the 2019 AFC Championship game.

Clark spoke to NFL Network’s James Palmer on the field.

On Wednesday, Clark joined the Chiefs at the White House in Washington D.C., in their Super Bowl visit. The next time he will see his former teammates is Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium for “Sunday Night Football.”

Clark will be coming out of the visitors' locker room wearing orange and blue.