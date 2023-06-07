Madden 24 cover revealed — and it’s an AFC rival

The “Madden 24” cover athlete has been revealed: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen, 27, becomes the first player in Buffalo Bills franchise history to be featured on the cover of “Madden,” three years after quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the first player in Kansas City Chiefs history to do the same (Madden 20). Two years later, Mahomes shared the cover with then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (Madden 22).

This year’s edition of “Madden” will feature gameplay enhancement, including quarterback-specific awareness and behavior. The Chiefs showed off what that will look like pertaining to Mahomes via their official Twitter account.

You were made for this. #Madden24 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 7, 2023

In the clip, Mahomes throws a sidearm diving touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce in a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

At the time of this writing, Mahomes remains the only “Madden” cover athlete to break the “Madden curse” by playing in and winning that year’s Super Bowl (2019), as Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Last year’s cover was devoted to the late, great John Madden, who pioneered the game and helped to grow the league by doing so.

“Madden 24” is expected to be released for purchase in mid-August.

