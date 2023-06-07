Arrowheadlines: George Karlaftis tipped to lead the Chiefs’ youth movement’ on defense

The latest

Under-the-radar AFC players who can be stars in 2023: AFC South RBs, several young TEs and a Patriots WR | CBS Sports

George Karlaftis Kansas City is going through a youth movement at defensive end. The club let veterans Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap go this offseason, which means 2022 first-rounder George Karlaftis is in for a sizable work increase. The Purdue product started all 17 games for the Chiefs last season and piled up six sacks, but he’ll likely see even more opportunities to get after the quarterback as arguably the team’s top pass-rusher.

An interesting stat about the Chiefs no huddle rate

the 2022 Chiefs were one of only 5 NFL offenses to have a no huddle rate of lower than 1% since 2012 (via @TruMediaSports):



2018 Chargers: .8%

2022 Chiefs: .8%

2019 Chiefs: .8%

2012 Texans: .6%

2012 Chargers: .6%



just enjoying every dagger they put into defenses. — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) June 5, 2023

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Justin Jefferson, Nick Bosa poised to reset market at respective positions | NFL.com

QUARTERBACK Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · 27 years old Projected average per year (APY): $55+ million Free agent after: 2031 Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert could each have their turn atop the quarterback market; the sequence depends on the order in which they sign new contracts. Mahomes already had a run atop the All-Paid Team when he and the Chiefs shocked the sports world with a 10-year, $450 million deal in July 2020. However, three years later, Mahomes now ranks seventh at the position in terms of average annual salary. In Mahomes’ five seasons as the starter, the Chiefs have made five straight AFC Championship Games and appeared in three Super Bowls, winning two. Mahomes’ 11 career playoff wins are not only tied with Aaron Rodgers for the most by any active player but are also just five shy of tying Joe Montana for the second-most all-time. Mahomes, Montana, and Tom Brady are the only players to win multiple NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. Montana played 15 seasons. Brady played 23 seasons. Mahomes is entering Year 7. In February, he became the first player in NFL history to lead the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns, win the regular season MVP and win the Super Bowl MVP in a single season. Perhaps the best example of Mahomes’ worth is his record in games when the cards are stacked against him. He is the only quarterback since 1950 to record a winning record (14-10) in games where his team trailed by at least 10 points (minimum 10 starts in such games). Mahomes is also the only quarterback with a winning record (17-13) in games in which his team allowed 28 points. In other words, there’s always a chance with No. 15. Mahomes recently emphasized that he cares more about winning Super Bowls and establishing a legacy than making the most money. However, the Chiefs have expressed a willingness to rework his current contract and acknowledged they will never be able to fully compensate him relative to his value to the franchise.

Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings, 2023 | Sharp Football Analysis

2. Patrick Mahomes: You are getting a high floor paired with a strong ceiling. Mahomes has been a top-six scorer in points per game in all five seasons as a starter. Even after the trade of Tyreek Hill and working with a rotating motley crew of pass catchers outside of Travis Kelce, Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards (5,250), touchdowns (41), and expected points added per dropback (0.27). He even added a career-high 3.5 rushing points per game last season. Over his five seasons as a starter, Mahomes has been a QB1 scorer in 75.3% of his games while his lowest-scoring week in 2022 was QB13.

Former Kansas City Chiefs on ballot for College Football Hall of Fame | Chiefs Wire

John Dorsey (General Manager 2013-2017) Connecticut – Linebacker – Named First Team All-American in 1983…Led the team in tackles from 1981-83…Two-time Yankee Conference Defensive Player of the Year (1982-83).

Around the NFL

Two Browns players robbed at gunpoint, per police report | ESPN

Two Cleveland Browns players were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men, according to a police report. Police redacted the names of the victims in the incident in the report, but a team source confirmed that the two players were cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. Neither was harmed during the incident, police said. According to police, the two players left a Cleveland nightclub early Monday morning. When they got to Newsome’s truck in a nearby parking lot, six masked men jumped out of an unknown car and robbed them at gunpoint at 3:30 a.m. ET Monday. In addition to stealing jewelry, the suspects fled in Newsome’s truck.

Damar Hamlin dons helmet, practices in Bills’ team drills | ESPN

After two periods of work to start Tuesday’s offseason training activity (OTA), the Buffalo Bills moved into stretching. Safety Damar Hamlin took his usual spot on the end of the defensive line, next to where pass-rusher Leonard Floyd, who signed his contract with the team Tuesday morning, warmed up. Hamlin, with cameras pointed in his and Floyd’s direction, formed a heart with his hands and put up three fingers on each hand, symbolizing his number. It was the first time in an OTA practice open to the media that Hamlin wore his helmet and fully participated, a significant step toward playing football after suffering cardiac arrest during a game at the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs’ 2023 expectations: Isiah Pacheco, Skyy Moore, Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis and more

DE George Karlaftis Earlier this offseason, I covered Karlaftis’s strong rookie campaign, but I do think Karlaftis takes another step this year. During the first half of last season, Karlaftis was struggling to generate wins as a pass rusher, but as the year went on, he kept adding more to the toolbox as he grew physically comfortable in the NFL.

This is a strong rep from Karlaftis here. PA play, OL is sliding completely away from him. Reads the PA rep, gets hands underneath Miller's chest, extends to get Miller to sit, then strong pull/rip to flatten corner, good contact strength/balance to hook around corner pic.twitter.com/6FiOVnUFK5 — Nate Christensen (@natech32) May 12, 2023

Karlaftis is already a positive run defender, and I expect Karlaftis to be a more efficient pass rusher this season. As he adds more counters and pass rush moves to his arsenal, the higher his ceiling goes. I think the Chiefs found a high-quality starter with Karlaftis, and that will start to show more this season.

A tweet to make you think

We had a chance to visit Frankfurt over the weekend, and from a rooftop party with German fans to visiting with service members stationed overseas, it was something that our group will never forget.



The Kingdom is alive and well in Germany!https://t.co/bxUB9ZIR1C — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) June 1, 2023

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media