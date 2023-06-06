Friday afternoon, June 9 — the last scheduled practice of organized team activities (OTAs) — won't mark the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' workouts for the day.

More than 30 active members of the Chiefs' roster will move from Arrowhead Stadium to the Kansas City Monarchs’ home at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, for Marquez Valdes-Scantling charity softball game.

The contest — which benefits Valdes-Scantling's charity, the Humble Beginnings Foundation — is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

“Growing up on the south side of St. Petersburg, Florida, I saw children in economically disadvantaged areas and a large population of homeless individuals,” said Valdes-Scantling, via press release. “Personally, I was fortunate enough to have a tremendous family who sacrificed everything to provide for me. My family instilled in me the importance of volunteering and giving back to my community. Kansas City has welcomed me with open arms and I am excited to continue making an impact here on and off the field and showing the fans who I really am.”

The celebrity game, which will pit players on the Chiefs' offense against players on the Chiefs' defense, will be preceded by a "Legends Tailgate" and home run derby.

Here is a list of those individuals expected to participate:

"Team offense"

Kendall Blanton, Shane Buechele, Matt Bushman, Jerome Carvin, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerrion Ealy, Jody Fortson, Tyler Fryfogle, Noah Gray, Sebastian Gutierrez, Richie James, Darian Kinnard, Wanya Morris, Patrick Mahomes, Skyy Moore, Chris Oladokun, Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, John Ross III, Justyn Ross, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Kadarius Toney

"Team defense"

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Nick Bolton, Cole Christiansen, Keondre Coburn, Chamarri Conner, Phil Haskins, Malik Herring, Kahlef Hailassie, Lamar Jackson, George Karlaftis, Nic Jones, Trent McDuffie, Charles Omenihu, Justin Reid, L’Jarius Sneed, Chris Williams

Tickets are available for purchase here.

The Humble Beginnings Foundation was started in 2023 to help individuals in economically disadvantaged areas receive aid and resources to better themselves physically, mentally and emotionally.