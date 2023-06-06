Royals plan to host ‘Chiefs Night’ in mid June

With Kansas City Chiefs training camp still a few months away, another way for local fans to get their football fix emerged on Monday morning: “Chiefs Night at the K.”

The Kansas City Royals have announced “Chiefs Night,” set for Monday night, June 12 — the evening before the Chiefs begin their mandatory minicamp. The Royals host the Cincinnati Reds at 7:10 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Join us for @Chiefs Night on June 12!



See Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, and more at #TheK, plus the first 20K fans get a co-branded rally towel. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 5, 2023

On the Royals’ promotions page, the club describes the event as a way to “honor the Super Bowl LVII Champion Kansas City Chiefs,” with guest appearances from head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, mascot KC Wolf and the Chiefs’ cheerleaders. The first 20,000 fans to enter Kauffmann Stadium will receive a sleek Royals-Chiefs rally towel. It’s also “Service Industry Night” and “Price Chop Monday,” promotions that include discount tickets.

As is well known, Mahomes is part of the John Sherman-led ownership of the Royals, and the fact that the game is against the Reds makes for an interesting potential wrinkle, too. Kelce played college football at the University of Cincinnati — and something tells me “Chiefs Night” will allow the All-Pro tight end a shot at first-pitch redemption after his botched toss to start MLB season in Cleveland.

Ayyy @Royals lets give him another chance. ASAP!!! https://t.co/v3RENRzcex — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 7, 2023

No questioning an owner’s request.