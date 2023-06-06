Phase 3 of Chiefs’ offseason continues on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to continue Phase 3 of the offseason program with the final four days of voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practices.

As a reminder, no live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

The Chiefs completed their second set of OTA sessions last week.

May 22-24 (Monday through Wednesday)

May 30-June 1 (Tuesday through Thursday)

June 6-9 (Tuesday through Friday)

Next week, Phase 3 of the offseason program will conclude with a three-day mandatory minicamp. It will run from Tuesday, June 13 through Thursday, June 15.

After that, the team will not return to the practice field until mid-to-late July, when training camp will begin at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Credentialed media is permitted to observe one OTA practice each week. This week, that will happen on Thursday. Following that workout, we expect to hear from head coach Andy Reid and selected Chiefs players.