Watch the Chiefs’ White House visit

As reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs met the President of the United States by the South Portico of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Monday afternoon.

The team gave President Biden a No. 46 Chiefs jersey during the ceremony, which you can watch right here.

Biden accepted the gift — that’s what Presidents do — but as a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, he (and his wife Jill) likely would have preferred that the Philadelphia Eagles had won Super Bowl LVII in February.

The team returned to Kansas City immediately after the ceremony. They’ll get back to work on Tuesday, preparing for their 2023 title defense as Phase 3 of the offseason program continues with the final three OTA sessions at the team’s practice facility inside the Truman Sports Complex.

On Thursday, we expect to hear from head coach Andy Reid.

The team’s mandatory minicamp is scheduled take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.