How to watch the Chiefs’ visit to the White House live at 3:30 p.m. CDT

As reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to meet the President of the United States at the White House on Monday afternoon — as long as tight end Travis Kelce is able to get through security.

It appears from this tweet from Kansas City’s vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder that the ceremony will be outside by the South Portico of the presidential residence — and that the team plans to give President Biden a No. 46 Chiefs jersey.

Whitehouse with the Champs! pic.twitter.com/093LjnCQg4 — Rick Burkholder (@proatc) June 5, 2023

Biden will doubtless accept the gift — but as a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, he likely would have preferred that the Philadelphia Eagles had won Super Bowl LVII in February. That seems like a subject that might come up during the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

