 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch the Chiefs’ visit to the White House live at 3:30 p.m. CDT

The 2022 NFL champions will meet with the President on Monday afternoon.

By John Dixon
/ new
NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to meet the President of the United States at the White House on Monday afternoon — as long as tight end Travis Kelce is able to get through security.

It appears from this tweet from Kansas City’s vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder that the ceremony will be outside by the South Portico of the presidential residence — and that the team plans to give President Biden a No. 46 Chiefs jersey.

Biden will doubtless accept the gift — but as a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, he likely would have preferred that the Philadelphia Eagles had won Super Bowl LVII in February. That seems like a subject that might come up during the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

At 3:20 p.m., we’ll publish the YouTube link where you can watch the event live.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride