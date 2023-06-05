 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs Kingdom and the sports world react to Norma Hunt’s death

Lamar Hunt’s widow died on Sunday.

By John Dixon
Norma Hunt, widow of the late Kansas City Chiefs’ owner Lamar Hunt, is honored at midfield for the pregame the coin toss at Super Bowl XLI in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, February 4, 2007. Photo by David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that Norma Hunt — the widow of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and mother of current team CEO Clark Hunt — had died.

She is credited with being the only woman to attend all 57 Super Bowls. Her first in 1967 (and her last in 2023) both featured the Chiefs. The Super Bowl I squad fell to the Green Bay Packers 35-10. 56 years later, she watched as the team won its third Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

“She was by our father Lamar’s side every step of the way,” said the Hunt family in a statement on Sunday night, “from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls. She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports.”

I was fortunate to know Norma for nearly 40 years,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, “and was always struck by her warmth and grace, her partnership with Lamar, and her pride in their family. Norma’s sense of family extended to the Chiefs’ organization which she greatly adored. Norma was one of the most passionate fans of the Chiefs and the NFL, and understood and enjoyed every aspect of the game.”

Across Chiefs Kingdom, the NFL and the sports world, reactions to her death are coming in.

Smith is the NFL’s manager of player engagement.

Gee is the Chiefs’ vice president for football communications.

Cabott is an NFL agent.

