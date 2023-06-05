On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that Norma Hunt — the widow of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and mother of current team CEO Clark Hunt — had died.

She is credited with being the only woman to attend all 57 Super Bowls. Her first in 1967 (and her last in 2023) both featured the Chiefs. The Super Bowl I squad fell to the Green Bay Packers 35-10. 56 years later, she watched as the team won its third Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

“She was by our father Lamar’s side every step of the way,” said the Hunt family in a statement on Sunday night, “from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls. She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports.” I was fortunate to know Norma for nearly 40 years,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, “and was always struck by her warmth and grace, her partnership with Lamar, and her pride in their family. Norma’s sense of family extended to the Chiefs’ organization which she greatly adored. Norma was one of the most passionate fans of the Chiefs and the NFL, and understood and enjoyed every aspect of the game.”

Across Chiefs Kingdom, the NFL and the sports world, reactions to her death are coming in.

FC Dallas Mourns the Passing of Norma Hunt



https://t.co/4pflDvgpVM pic.twitter.com/WP8PR5sC5G — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) June 4, 2023

Norma Hunt’s influence, class, and discerning tastes continue to stand the test of time at our park.



We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing and mourn the loss of an icon. pic.twitter.com/cA9HiFRtHo — Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) June 5, 2023

Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she help build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family. https://t.co/YOiDzVUK3j — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 4, 2023

RIP NORMA HUNT ❤️ my thoughts and prayers go out to The Hunt Family — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 5, 2023

Deepest condolences to the Hunt family and the entire Chiefs organization. Norma carried herself with such class and grace. She always greeted me with a smile and immediately wanted to know how my kids were doing. Rest in peace. https://t.co/aW0g0Wwh6H — Trent Green (@trentgreen10) June 5, 2023

My Thoughts and prayers are with the entire Hunt Family. Norma was a trailblazer and an incredible person. I’m thankful/blessed for the opportunity I had to spend time with her. https://t.co/8RSmWgSVbS — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) June 4, 2023

So saddened about Mrs. Hunt’s passing. She gave me my start in the league via the Norma Hunt Player Personnel Internship and opened doors for so many women. May she forever rest in peace. ️ #normahunt https://t.co/qIVwzEkqkk — Ashley Smith (@iameashleysmith) June 5, 2023

Smith is the NFL’s manager of player engagement.

Tonight, Union Station features darkened exterior lighting with our east and west arches illuminated in Chiefs' red and the fountain lit in red and gold as we mourn the passing of Norma Hunt. We honor Norma's legacy of commitment to our community and celebrate her tremendous… pic.twitter.com/DE2DsAXfif — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) June 5, 2023

Norma was one of the kindest humans on the planet. Thankful I had the chance to spend time with her and hear stories. One of my favorite moments was watching her hold the Lamar Hunt Trophy. Grateful to work for the best family in football and sending T&Ps their way https://t.co/yqC3gnZ253 — Brad Gee (@BradGee) June 5, 2023

Gee is the Chiefs’ vice president for football communications.

Can't ever forget this moment. Norma Hunt kissing the Lombardi for the first time in 50 years. pic.twitter.com/k5LJgDWsK8 — ️ Red Tribe Cinema (@ClayWendler) June 5, 2023

our deepest deepest condolences go out to the Hunt family, the Chiefs organization and everyone who had the privilege to know Norma https://t.co/EC8waMxAn3 pic.twitter.com/EgdRRJXIJp — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 5, 2023

The Raiders Family mourns the loss of Norma Hunt. pic.twitter.com/yO5sIQG1p8 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 5, 2023

Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the Hunt family, the entire Chiefs organization and all of Chiefs Kingdom. https://t.co/wpcZJOVrkY — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 5, 2023

Sending our condolences to the Hunt family & the entire Chiefs organization. https://t.co/03TsuDtT1G — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 5, 2023

Statement from the McCaskey family on the passing of Norma Hunt: pic.twitter.com/Rby8qgqlWN — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 5, 2023

Our heartfelt condolences & support go out to the Hunt family ♥️ pic.twitter.com/kmbG3xsntA — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 5, 2023

Our thoughts are with the @Chiefs and the Hunt family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8xk5IQS9wG — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 5, 2023

Rest in peace, Norma Hunt. So sad to see this legendary lady leave us. ❤️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 5, 2023

Thoughts and prayers extended to the Hunt family with the passing of Norma Hunt. An incredible woman who, like her late husband Lamar, leaves a lasting legacy — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) June 5, 2023

RIP Norma Hunt. Knew her and her husband Lamar well. Good people. Condolences to Clark and the family. Sad day. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 5, 2023

Rest in Peace Norma Hunt. Highlighting you along with so many other women in the league was one of my favorite projects I've pitched at ESPN. Your presence especially at the Super Bowls will be greatly missed. Glad you saw your team go out on top! https://t.co/wzpWKnDx7M — Ashley Colley (@ashleycolley) June 5, 2023

My deepest condolences to the Hunt family and the @Chiefs organization on the passing of Norma Hunt. She led with class, dignity and elegance. She will be missed, remembered and revered. — Chris Cabott (@chriscabott) June 5, 2023

Cabott is an NFL agent.

My sincere condolences to the Hunt family on the passing of Chiefs matriarch Norma Hunt, a truly classy woman. She attended all 57 Super Bowls, and here's a fun Q and A we did with her before Super Bowl 54. https://t.co/2v8UpXdTdS — Randy Covitz (@randycovitz) June 5, 2023