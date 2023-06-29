Chris Jones has dropped his latest bold prediction

On Wednesday evening, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones made a bold prediction, tweeting that he would win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023 season.

I'll win DPOY this year — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) June 29, 2023

Jones, 28, is coming off his only first-team All-Pro season (he had made the second team on three occasions). In 2022, Jones compiled 15.5 regular-season sacks, 44 tackles (30 solo), 29 quarterback hits, four deflected passes, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also tallied the first two playoff sacks of his seven-year career.

Previously this offseason, he suggested he would win the NFL MVP award; this seems a bit more realistic.

Odds

Entering 2023, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook currently have Jones in a five-way tie for seventh-best odds to win the award at +2500 (that means a $100 wager would net you $2,500).

At the time of this writing, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (+650), Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (+750), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt (+850), San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (+1200), Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (+1500) and New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner have shorter odds than Jones (+1500).

“Jonestradamus”

The odds, however, are only part of the equation, as — over the years — Jones’ bold Twitter predictions have often come true. On January 21, 2018, as the defensive tackle watched the New England Patriots take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship, he tweeted the Chiefs would be there next year.

@Chiefs we will be here next year. “Save this tweet” — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) January 22, 2018

Sure enough, it was Jones’ Chiefs facing the Patriots in the next AFC Championship game.

Following the conference title loss to the Patriots, Jones had another prediction. It came to him after New England defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the Super Bowl.

We will win it next year — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) February 4, 2019

Jones was right — and he would fire another one off after the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

we will be in it next year. — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) February 14, 2022

“Jonestradamus” indeed.

Of course, the Chiefs and Jones’ representatives have some work to do after he opted to skip offseason workouts. The defensive tackle is seeking a lucrative contract extension, and Kansas City has maintained it is optimistic both sides will come to an agreement before camp begins or shortly thereafter.

Assuming Jones’ latest bold prediction is correct, striking a deal anytime now would make for a bargain.