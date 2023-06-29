Thursday discussion: What will be the Chiefs’ biggest training camp story?

As the dog days of the offseason continue, let’s keep the wheels turning ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2023 season.

Last week, we discussed what excites you most about this year’s squad. This week, we have a question about the team’s training camp, which will get underway in St. Joseph, Missouri on July 23.

What will be the Chiefs’ biggest training camp story?

My answer: The makeup of the offensive line — particularly the backups.

Many would suggest that wide receiver will be the biggest story of camp — and there’s no doubt there are many questions about how that position group will shake out. Much of our camp coverage will be focused on that issue.

But I think the offensive line — especially those who serve as backups — is just as interesting.

It’s now pretty clear that as long as he is fully healthy, the team intends for Donovan Smith to start at left tackle while Jawaan Taylor holds down the right side. It’s obvious that Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith will continue to anchor the inside of the line.

But after Nick Allegretti — who can play at either guard position or at center — things are pretty hazy.

At tackle, the team still has Lucas Niang — who was actually starting at right tackle before his most recent injury. Prince Tega Wanogho played in every game last season. Now third-round pick Wanya Morris has been added to the mix. Can the rookie knock either of them off the roster?

Last year’s fifth-round pick, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, appears destined to be an inside backup. He spent all of last season on the roster — mostly as a game-day inactive — while 2022 UDFA guard Mike Caliendo remained on the practice squad. Which one of them is more likely to make the roster in 2023?

The Chiefs began 2022 with nine offensive linemen: Allegretti, Wanogho, Kinnard and tackle Geron Christian stood behind the five starters. Given other roster questions, it seems unlikely the team will want to keep more than nine in 2023. Who will get the ax?

Now it’s your turn. What will be the Chiefs’ biggest training camp story? How do you think it will shake out?