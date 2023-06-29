After months of anticipation, the golf matchup between NFL and NBA superstar champions has arrived.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are teaming up to face the Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in Capital One’s “The Match” from Las Vegas.

You can watch the action on the TNT cable network or the TNT app (with an active cable subscription). Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Thursday.

Mahomes and Kelce have won two NFL championships with the Chiefs while Curry and Thompson have claimed four NBA titles with the Warriors.

The four athletes will play a 12-hole match at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

This is the seventh year that “The Match” has taken place. Both Curry and Mahomes have played in previous editions. In the third year, Curry teamed up with Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley. A year ago, the event featured NFL quarterbacks: Mahomes and Josh Allen faced off against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.