Chiefs’ rookies to report to training camp in St. Joseph on July 18

We now have the players’ reporting dates for 2023’s training camp at Missouri Western State University.

By John Dixon
NFL: JUN 08 Kansas City Chiefs OTA Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As we reported on June 16, the Kansas City Chiefs will begin their training camp practices at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Sunday, July 23.

On Wednesday, the NFL released the training camp reporting dates for both rookies and veterans on all NFL teams. The Chiefs — along with the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers — will all be the first to have their rookies check in on Tuesday, July 18.

All of those other teams will have their veterans check in one week later. But the Chiefs and Detroit Lions (whose rookies will report on Wednesday, July 19) will both have veterans report on Friday, July 22. Those two teams will open the regular season on Thursday, September 7.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns — who will start the preseason one week earlier than all the other teams by playing in the Hall of Fame Game on Saturday, August 3 — will also get a head start on training camp. Both teams will have their rookies report on July 19. The Jets’ veterans will report on the same day, while Cleveland’s veterans will check in three days later.

2023 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Date/Time Autographs Notes
Sun Jul 23
9:15 am		 Team $5 Admission
Mon Jul 24
9:15 am		 Team Season Ticket Member Day (Not Open to Public)
Tues Jul 25
9:15 am		 LBs -
Wed Jul 26
9:15 am		 DBs -
Thu Jul 27 No Practice -
Fri Jul 28
9:15 am		 QBs, RBs and STs -
Sat Jul 29
9:15 am		 Team $5 Admission
NFL Back Together Weekend
Chiefs Champions Tour
Sun Jul 30
9:15 am		 WRs and TEs -
Mon Jul 31
9:15 am		 Off/Def Lines Chiefs Alumni Day
Tue Aug 1 No Practice -
Wed Aug 2
9:15 am		 LBs -
Thu Aug 3
9:15 am		 DBs -
Fri Aug 4
9:15 am		 QBs, RBs and STs -
Sat Aug 5
9:15 am		 Team $5 Admission
Family Fun Day
Sun Aug 6 No Practice -
Mon Aug 7
9:15 am		 WRs and TEs -
Tue Aug 8
9:15 am		 Off/Def Lines -
Wed Aug 9
9:15 am		 Team Season Ticket Member Day (Not Open to Public)
Thu Aug 10 No Practice -
Fri Aug 11
9:15 am		 LBs -
Sat Aug 12 No Practice -
Sun Aug 13
12 pm		 Chiefs @ Saints Preseason Game 1
Mon Aug 14 No Practice -
Tue Aug 15
9:15 am		 DBs -
Wed Aug 16
9:15 am		 Off/Def Lines -
Thu Aug 17
8:15 am		 - Military Appreciation Day

