Chiefs’ rookies to report to training camp in St. Joseph on July 18

As we reported on June 16, the Kansas City Chiefs will begin their training camp practices at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Sunday, July 23.

On Wednesday, the NFL released the training camp reporting dates for both rookies and veterans on all NFL teams. The Chiefs — along with the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers — will all be the first to have their rookies check in on Tuesday, July 18.

All of those other teams will have their veterans check in one week later. But the Chiefs and Detroit Lions (whose rookies will report on Wednesday, July 19) will both have veterans report on Friday, July 22. Those two teams will open the regular season on Thursday, September 7.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns — who will start the preseason one week earlier than all the other teams by playing in the Hall of Fame Game on Saturday, August 3 — will also get a head start on training camp. Both teams will have their rookies report on July 19. The Jets’ veterans will report on the same day, while Cleveland’s veterans will check in three days later.

2023 Training Camp Practice Schedule