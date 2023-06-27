 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs-Dolphins Germany game tickets sold out in 15 minutes, according to a report

There are a lot of people who want to see Kansas City-Miami in Germany.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-NFL International Press Conference Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Back in May, the NFL announced the Kansas City Chiefs would host the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, during Week 9 of the upcoming season.

At that time, the league also explained that fans wanting to attend the game would have to register for tickets online, providing access to the sale but not guaranteeing tickets. That sale happened on Tuesday, at Noon in Germany.

Our own “Arrowheadlines” editor, Tom Childs, was one of the 1.3 million fans (!) waiting in a virtual line to buy tickets.

Those tickets sold out in 15 minutes, according to NBC Sports — which means you can expect a full Frankfurt Stadium for the game. The facility has a capacity of 51,500.

Pro Football Talk also provided a date and time for the upcoming Ticketmaster resale.

Ticketmaster’s official resale will begin on July 12, and you can bet the tickets will be extraordinarily expensive. Just as they were for last year’s Seahawks-Buccaneers game, which was played in a packed stadium full of enthusiastic German fans.

If you were one of the fans who struck out on tickets and will now be watching from Kansas City, the game will take place on November 5 at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time.

Other international games this season

The league also has four other scheduled International Series games in 2023:

