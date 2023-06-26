Travis Kelce pokes Raiders as he promotes ‘The Match’ set for Thursday

Over the weekend, NFL Network’s Steve Wyche had an opportunity to catch up with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at “The Club at Hōkūliʻa” — site of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ charity golf tournament.

With ⁦@Chiefs⁩ TE Travis Kelce at teammate ⁦@PatrickMahomes⁩ golf tournament at Club at Hokuli’a. The event benefits @15andmahomies foundation. The All-Pro TE on The Match later this week with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson- and of course the Raiders catch some strays. pic.twitter.com/vSspG2T64V — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) June 25, 2023

The minute-long conversation was lighthearted, as Wyche and Kelce joked about the duo’s helicopter entrance and how the tournament would serve as a tune-up for “The Match” — the celebrity showcase scheduled for this Thursday, June 29.

Wyche then asked Kelce if he had any message for their “Match” opponents, Golden State Warriors Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

“The message right now is, ‘We’ve never lost in Vegas,’” smirked Kelce. “Both on the golf course — as a team, we beat everybody at Justin Timberlake’s, and then, obviously, the Raiders. Haven’t lost to the Raiders, yet. I don’t even want to say yet. We’ve just never lost in Vegas, and that’s the bottom line.”

Sheesh. Mahomes weighed in on “The Match” before the close of Chiefs’ offseason program came to a close.

“I think it’s scramble or shamble rules, and Travis hits the ball really far, it’s just not always straight,” laughed Mahomes. “So, if I can just be consistent and hit most of them straight, I think Trav will give us some shots that will help. And at the same time, Travis – whenever the lights come on – always plays a little bit better. That’s his type of environment, so he’ll be comfortable.

“Whenever we get out there, I think he’ll respond, and we’ll have as good of a chance as they do to win that thing.”

Kelce is way ahead of his quarterback, expressing confidence while noting their perfect 3-0 record at Allegiant Stadium.