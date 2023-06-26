Arrowheadlines: Clyde Edwards-Helaire in London - talks about winning the Super Bowl

The latest

Clyde talks about his pride in being a Super Bowl champ | Sky Sports

️ "Being able to introduce myself as a Super Bowl champion is something I've always strived for."



Lovely to chat to Chiefs running back @clyde_22 during his visit to the UK this week. @SkySports @SkySportsNFL pic.twitter.com/xrwCKTdGBS — Cameron Hogwood (@ch_skysports) June 25, 2023

Best bargains at premium positions: Packers’ Jordan Love, Vikings’ Justin Jefferson among 2023’s top values | CBS Sports

Top AAV at position: $52 million Patrick Mahomes Contract: 10 years, $450M | Per Year: $45M | Positional Rank: 7th Is it really possible for the man with the biggest contract in NFL history to be underpaid? If his name is Patrick Mahomes, then yes. At just 27, the Chiefs star is already a virtual lock for the Hall of Fame, with two Super Bowl titles, two NFL MVPs, an 11-3 playoff record and 192 touchdown passes in just five full years as a starter. Much like Tom Brady of yesteryear, anytime he’s not far and away the highest-paid QB in the NFL, he qualifies as a bargain.

Ranking NFL’s 7 Greatest Tight Ends of All Time | The 33rd Team

3. Tony Gonzalez Tony Gonzalez was the definition of sure-handed. He only lost two fumbles in his entire career. He made 14 Pro Bowls and was voted an All-Pro 16 times. He finished his career with 1,325 receptions, good for third all-time behind Jerry Rice. Gonzalez is not only an all-time tight end, he’s an all-time receiver. There are so many good things I could say about him. The only downside in his game is he wasn’t much of a blocker. Did he need to be? No. He was so sure-handed and just created first down after first down. He was a true game-changer at the tight end position. 2. Travis Kelce Travis Kelce is the best receiving tight end I’ve ever seen. I watched film of Gates, Gonzalez and Witten. Kelce is far and away a better receiver than those guys. He gets open better, runs better routes and has better hands. When it comes to receiving the football, nobody has done it as well as Kelce. He has seven seasons with at least 1,000 yards, the most for a tight end. He had 1,416 yards in a season, the most by a tight end. He has four first-team All-Pros and eight Pro Bowls and was the fastest-ever tight end to reach 500 receptions. He’s got two Super Bowl rings with Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is great, too, but those guys lift each other up. Kelce is the second-greatest tight end of all time, but he’s got a chance to move up if he keeps doing what he’s doing.

Raiders’ Davante Adams Has Assault Charges from Altercation with Chiefs Staff Dropped | Bleacher Report

Adams was likely upset due to the disappointing fashion in which the game ended, as Las Vegas had its chance to set up a game-winning field goal before the team’s final drive stalled and it couldn’t convert on fourth down. Adams, who had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, had apologized for his actions following the incident and admitted that his frustration got the better of him. “He ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said. “So I want to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded so I want to apologize to him for that.” The man, identified by police as Ryan Zebley, suffered “whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion” from the shove, per records of the incident. Zebley has filed a civil lawsuit against Adams, the Raiders, the Chiefs and others, and that case is still pending.

Free-agent TE Marcedes Lewis waiting for call from team to play 18th NFL season: ‘I just want to compete’ | NFL.com

Few players can claim to have spent more time in the NFL than Marcedes Lewis, who tied the record for most seasons by a tight end with his 17th year in 2022. But Lewis is not ready to hang up the cleats just yet, and said this week that he’s just waiting for the opportunity to present itself for him to join a team for an 18th year. “I get the business side of it,” Lewis said, via The Associated Press. “My agent is in talks with a handful of teams, but it’s just small talk. I guess teams are trying to figure out their rosters and what they need. “But if you just look at my film from the last three years, there’s no decline in what I’m able to do. I’m the best blocking tight end out there.”

Origin of a play caller: Reid’s Roots

Super Bowl XXIV 1989 was Holmgren’s first season as the offensive coordinator of the 49ers under George Seifert. Prior to 1989 this Bill Walsh called the plays himself. The game was a blowout. The 49ers dominated the Denver Broncos, rolling to a 55-10 victory, earning quarterback Joe Montana his fourth and final Super Bowl ring. Holmgren called a pretty balanced attack in this game, dialing up 44 runs for 144 yards, and 32 pass attempts for 317 yards. Despite throwing for five touchdowns, the majority of Montana’s passes netted 10 yards or less through the air, relying on exposing space in the defensive secondary and maximizing yards after the catch. This short passing attack — and success in the ground game — caused Broncos safety Steve Atwater to cheat closer to the line of scrimmage, which resulted in him getting burnt on three deep play-action passes resulting in touchdowns. The emphasis on YAC is something you can see in Reid’s offense today. Despite leading the league in passing in 2022, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ranked 23rd in the NFL in intended air yards per pass attempt (7.2 yards.) Of Mahomes’ 5250 yards passing, 2850 of them came after the catch.

A tweet to make you think

.@isiah_pachecoRB's rookie season:

- Drafted in the 7th round with the 251st overall pick

- Scored his first career TD in Week 1

- Led the @Chiefs in rushing with 1,027 yards in the regular season & postseason

- Started and scored a TD in Super Bowl LVII

- Got a ring pic.twitter.com/sO3LGoob2K — NFL (@NFL) June 24, 2023

