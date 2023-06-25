WATCH: Chiefs release ‘Crowning the Champions’ short

While the Kansas City Chiefs held a private event to present players with rings for winning Super Bowl LVII, the team pulled back the curtain a bit on Sunday.

The team released a short feature called “Crowning the Champions” via the club’s official YouTube channel.

An epic conclusion to an unforgettable season.



Crowning the Champions is now streaming https://t.co/A3tbxKFQXp pic.twitter.com/19wpSdEbdR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 25, 2023

During the 16-minute film, we see Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and team president Mark Donovan discuss honoring the team’s history with the ring’s design. We also see head coach Andy Reid and select players at the closed ceremony.

You can stream “Crowning the Champions” here.