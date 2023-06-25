 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Chiefs release ‘Crowning the Champions’ short

By Jared Sapp
NFL: JUN 15 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Championship Ring Ceremony Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While the Kansas City Chiefs held a private event to present players with rings for winning Super Bowl LVII, the team pulled back the curtain a bit on Sunday.

The team released a short feature called “Crowning the Champions” via the club’s official YouTube channel.

During the 16-minute film, we see Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and team president Mark Donovan discuss honoring the team’s history with the ring’s design. We also see head coach Andy Reid and select players at the closed ceremony.

You can stream “Crowning the Champions” here.

