LOOK: Chiefs show off new faces in uniform

Less than a month before reporting to training camp in St. Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday showed off key new acquisitions sporting the red and gold via the team’s official Twitter.

Though we have seen clips of some of these players during media looks at the offseason program and minicamp, this is our first look at them in full uniform dressed for game day.

The first clip showed off two key free agent additions in linebacker Drue Tranquill and right tackle Jawaan Taylor — as well as rookie pass rusher BJ Thompson, the Chiefs’ fifth round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

New faces in red. pic.twitter.com/r0DA1ewYlm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 24, 2023

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice, the team’s second round selection, stood alone in a separate post.

A pair of new pass rushers — former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu and first round selection Felix Anudike-Uzomah out of Kansas State — showed off a menacing look.

And while the Chiefs know that nobody wants to ever see new backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert on the field, his hairstyle should make him easily identifiable on the sideline.