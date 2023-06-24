Arrowheadlines: Former Chief, Melvin Gordon says running back ‘is the worst position to play’ in the NFL

The latest

Melvin Gordon Says RB Is ‘Literally the Worst Position’ to Play in NFL: ‘Get No Love’ | Bleacher Report

Melvin Gordon III has spent three months as a free agent, and there’s no indication he’s getting close to finding a new team with training camps set to start at the end of July. Appearing on The Jim Rome Show, Gordon lamented the current state of things for running backs, saying it’s “literally the worst position” because “we just don’t get no love” from teams. There are a number of high-profile running backs still available in free agency. The list includes Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce responds to Ja’Marr Chase’s trash talk: ‘Don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes’ | NFL.com

“I thought it was a little bold,” Kelce said. “(Mahomes is) a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl MVP. To say ‘Pat who’ is like…” Kelce shares the stage with his older brother, Jason Kelce, on their podcast, and the elder Kelce weighed in. “It’s a little disrespectful,” Jason Kelce said. “Pat didn’t like it. Mahomes tweeted a photo of himself at the Chiefs’ ring ceremony — glad you guys had fun doing that — wearing his two Super Bowl rings with the declaration ‘That’s Who.’” The clapback seemed to be enough to end the conversation. After all, it’s tough to argue with hardware. But Travis Kelce had another message for Chase before moving on. “It is what it is, dog,” Kelce said. “Who doesn’t love some good locker room banter, man? Shoutout to Ja’Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes now. If you want to talk your s---, talk your s---, pimp. Just better back it up.”

Biggest red flags for NFL contenders in 2023: Jets’ offensive line, Dolphins’ QB health among top concerns | CBS Sports

Chiefs: More WR transition We aren’t foolish enough to doubt Patrick Mahomes, regardless of his receiving corps; 2022 proved, after all, that he doesn’t need a Tyreek Hill to own the rest of the NFL. But once again, they figure to be pretty dependent on tight end Travis Kelce, who’s still in peak form but will be 34 in October. If he were to go down, they’re counting on guys like Kadarius Toney and rookie Rashee Rice to seamlessly replace JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman.

NFL Teams Should Consider These FA Alternatives to Dalvin Cook, DeAndre Hopkins | Bleacher Report

WR Byron Pringle It’s a similar story with Pringle, who was often overshadowed for obvious reasons as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs and then wasn’t able to put it all together in a new spot with the Chicago Bears in 2022 Still, the gently used 29-year-old caught more than 70 percent of the passes thrown his way in all three of his campaigns with Kansas City, and his 9.7 yards-per-target average during that run was also superb. Patrick Mahomes helped, but a good quarterback in a fresh new spot could get Pringle back on track for a lot less green than Hopkins.

Life of Chiefs’ Joe Delaney resounds 40 years since death | The Kansas City Star

Forty years next week since former Chief Joe Delaney’s piercingly valiant death, his family marvels at all the ways his spirit still feels so present. To his widow, Carolyn, sometimes it seems like only a year or so ago that he drowned trying to save three children in a water runoff pond adjacent to an amusement park despite the fact he couldn’t swim himself. Maybe that’s because the mother of three then-young girls is still sustained by a vision of him she had as she spiraled into an inconsolable free-fall in the weeks after his death at age 24 on June 29, 1983. “‘You’re not going to see me,’” she once told me he said after he appeared before her early one morning, “‘but I’m always going to be there for you and the girls no matter what, whether you see me or not.’” That belief has accompanied her ever since, really, and it’s been reinforced in so many ways: In recent years alone, that’s included the establishment of Joe Delaney Memorial Park in their hometown of Haughton, Louisiana; the Kansas City-built monument to him at the site of his death in Monroe, Louisiana; the proclamation of Joe Delaney Day in Kansas City and the designation of the Joe Delaney Memorial Highway on Interstate 435 near the Truman Sports Complex. Such ongoing tributes and the admiring recognition the family so often receives through chance meetings, Carolyn said Thursday, “just make me feel real good after 40 years, you know?”

Around the NFL

Bills extend contracts of coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane through 2027 | NFL.com

The Bills have signed both coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane to contract extensions through the 2027 season, the team announced Friday. The extensions have been done for some time, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, and will properly compensate both McDermott and Beane for their accomplishments to this point. The new deals also link their contract duration to the same timeline, which also happens to be the penultimate year of quarterback Josh Allen’s current contract, and will last beyond the opening date of Buffalo’s new stadium. Everything is in order for the long haul for the Bills. All that’s left to do is win a Super Bowl. It’s easier said than done, of course, but since McDermott and Beane fully made their mark on the club, the Bills have done nothing but win. McDermott led Buffalo to its first playoff appearance back in 2017, and after a setback season in 2018 — Allen’s rookie year — the Bills have done nothing but win consistently since then. McDermott has led Buffalo to 10-plus wins and playoff appearances in each of the last four seasons, and the Bills have won at least one playoff game in every campaign from 2020-2022.

Source - NFL sets July 20 meeting for vote on Commanders sale | ESPN

The NFL sent a memo to the owners that a meeting would take place July 20 to discuss the sale of the Commanders from Dan and Tanya Snyder to the Harris group for a record $6.05 billion. It’s likely that a vote would take place, based on anticipated unanimous approval by the finance committee, according to The Washington Post, which first reported the meeting. The vote could take place in Minneapolis, where the owners met in late May. The committee has not yet recommended approval, but the fact that a special meeting was set indicates the direction the sale is headed. Typically, the owners adhere to the committee’s recommendation. For the sale to be approved, 24 of the 32 owners must vote in favor.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Where Nick Bolton can improve in 2023

Pass coverage While Bolton is a top-notch run defender, he still leaves some to be desired in the passing game. Bolton was not awful in coverage with an ADOT — average depth of target — only at 3.7 yards. This reflects that receptions assessed against him were frequently short passes — largely around or just beyond the line of scrimmage. Targeted 74 times, Bolton gave up 61 receptions. While the majority of them were in and around the line of scrimmage, teams did advantage of him on occasion.

KC shows blitz at the LOS. Gay spies on the LOS while Bolton goes to cover the RB in the flat. The RB breaks and accelerates up the middle catching a pass for a big gain. Bolton got to the spot out of control and could not regain his footing to recover. pic.twitter.com/b5bmh09WMu — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) June 22, 2023

A tweet to make you think

I made a Patrick Mahomes chart. In the 28 games in which Mahomes' team has seen their win probability drop below 20%, the Chiefs have still won half (!!!) of those games - this is the highest percent of any quarterback since 1999.



The man is absurd. pic.twitter.com/hvzgoiKgKo — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) June 23, 2023

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media