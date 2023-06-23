Every member of the Kansas City Chiefs is getting used to accolades and awards at this point. A week after the ring ceremony to celebrate Super Bowl LVII, one member of the organization earned another ring.

It has been quite the week for receiving new jewelry. I am blessed and so grateful. ⁦@Chiefs⁩ ⁦@NATA1950⁩ pic.twitter.com/FJUWv7uTem — Rick Burkholder (@proatc) June 23, 2023

Congratulations are in order for our Head Athletic Trainer and VP of Sports Medicine & Performance, Rick Burkholder, on his induction into the National Athletic Trainers' Association Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/oyJDWfZJSO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 23, 2023

According to a tweet from the Chiefs on Friday afternoon, the Chiefs’ Head Athletic Trainer and Vice President of Medicine & Performance Rick Burkholder has been inducted into the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Hall of Fame.

Burkholder has been with the Chiefs since 2013, coming over from the Philadelphia Eagles with head coach Andy Reid; he had been in Philadelphia since Reid was hired in 1999. In Kansas City, he began as an athletic trainer — but added the responsibility of being the VP of Sports Medicine and Performance in 2018.

It’s not the first Hall-of-Fame induction for Burkholder: In 2016, he entered the Pennsylvania Athletic Training Hall of Fame. He was also awarded the NATA’s Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer Award that year. In 2017, he became the first athletic trainer to receive the NATA’s President’s Award.

Burkholder is entering his 11th season in Kansas City, now a more accomplished trainer than he already was.