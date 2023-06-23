WATCH: Chiefs players rate their outfits at Super Bowl Ring Ceremony

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs went all out to celebrate the victory in Super Bowl LVII with a magnificent ceremony to receive their rings. It was held at Union Station in downtown Kansas City, and everyone was dressed for the occasion.

Of course, the Chiefs’ social media team was on the red carpet to get players’ opinions of their own outfits — but also their teammates’ looks.

All these fits are 10/10 tbh ‍ pic.twitter.com/y42yZVpple — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 23, 2023

NFL Network on-air talent Kimmi Chex put as many Chiefs players on the spot as she could, asking each about their own outfit and the outfit of the previous player she talked to.

The answers ranged quite a bit, from the humble long-snapper James Winchester giving himself an 8 out of 10, to former Chiefs’ safety Juan Thornhill breaking the scale and giving himself 10.5.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore was confident in his outfit as well, likely because he received it as a gift from tight end and fashion guru Travis Kelce.

Next time we see these guys all dressed up together, it will be football season.