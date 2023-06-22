LOOK: Trent McDuffie shows off his Super Bowl ring at Ronald McDonald House

On Wednesday, a feature from KMBC showed Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie enjoying a celebration with families staying at the Ronald McDonald House — headlined by the second-year player showing off his brand new Super Bowl Ring.

The young Chiefs defender said it was good to take a step back from being a player and just focus on getting to know the families he met with Wednesday. https://t.co/QCUUev6u5w — KMBC (@kmbc) June 22, 2023

The 21st selection of the 2022 NFL Draft — after an offseason likely packed with celebrations — was happy to share the moment with a different audience.

“It was fun for me to kind of take a step back from being the Chiefs player and just talk to them, and get to know them, see what they like to do and hear their interest. So, it’s been a lot of fun for me,” McDuffie said.

