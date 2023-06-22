 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LOOK: Trent McDuffie shows off his Super Bowl ring at Ronald McDonald House

By Jared Sapp
/ new
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

On Wednesday, a feature from KMBC showed Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie enjoying a celebration with families staying at the Ronald McDonald House — headlined by the second-year player showing off his brand new Super Bowl Ring.

The 21st selection of the 2022 NFL Draft — after an offseason likely packed with celebrations — was happy to share the moment with a different audience.

“It was fun for me to kind of take a step back from being the Chiefs player and just talk to them, and get to know them, see what they like to do and hear their interest. So, it’s been a lot of fun for me,” McDuffie said.

You can view the full feature on McDuffie here.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride