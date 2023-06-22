Late on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ official Twitter feed featured two clips of tight end Travis Kelce from the first day of “Tight End University.” The now-annual event — hosted by Kelce, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, and retired tight end Greg Olsen — currently is taking place at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

In the first clip, we see Kelce advising attendees on hip placement and change of direction — skills that have made him among the league’s best pass catchers at any position.

Later, we see the Kelce the wider public has come to know via the New Heights podcast he hosts with his brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. In addition to confirming the presence of four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski at this year’s symposium, Kelce brags that Kittle has taught him to block.

The remark is likely a slight at holdout pundits — who have generally cited Kelce’s blocking in not ranking him as the league’s best tight end.

Now that Kelce knows all the skills required for the position, who knows how high his ceiling might be as a player?