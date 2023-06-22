Late on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ official Twitter feed featured two clips of tight end Travis Kelce from the first day of “Tight End University.” The now-annual event — hosted by Kelce, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, and retired tight end Greg Olsen — currently is taking place at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
In the first clip, we see Kelce advising attendees on hip placement and change of direction — skills that have made him among the league’s best pass catchers at any position.
Coach Trav.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 21, 2023
@te_university pic.twitter.com/Lriax8I7HL
Later, we see the Kelce the wider public has come to know via the New Heights podcast he hosts with his brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. In addition to confirming the presence of four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski at this year’s symposium, Kelce brags that Kittle has taught him to block.
The remark is likely a slight at holdout pundits — who have generally cited Kelce’s blocking in not ranking him as the league’s best tight end.
Day one done ✅ @te_university pic.twitter.com/TkDWN2mhks— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 21, 2023
Now that Kelce knows all the skills required for the position, who knows how high his ceiling might be as a player?
