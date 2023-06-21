Chiefs Champions Tour will travel midwest and celebrate Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs are world champions, winners of Super Bowl LVII — and they will not let you forget it. First it was the White House, then it was a Royals game, now they’re hitting the road.

Victory lap, anyone? Catch us (and the Lombardi) on the Chiefs Champions Tour across the Midwest to celebrate our big win all over again



Learn more >> https://t.co/OiIilVJcAT pic.twitter.com/Utlb3kp2is — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 21, 2023

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Chiefs announced the Chiefs Champions Tour. The team’s website describes it as a “mobile brand experience that brings the Chiefs to communities around the club’s six-state ‘home’ region.” It begins on Saturday, June 24th at the Omaha Baseball Village in Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series.

Other stops include the Missouri State House, Kansas State House, and INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway.

The website notes that the tour will feature the Lombradi Trophy at every event. Appearances could also feature Chiefs Cheerleaders, the Rumble drumline, KC Wolf, and the “Kingdom Cruiser” bus.

Other stops on the tour can be added. You can check on that and other information at Chiefs.com