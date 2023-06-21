 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LOOK: Terez Paylor to be honored

By Jared Sapp
NFL: Arrowhead Stadium Views Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, Ebony Reed — wife of late NFL reporter Terez Paylor — announced that the longtime Kansas City Chiefs beat writer would be inducted into the Missouri Press Association Hall of Fame.

Paylor — who will always be a friend of the site in our hearts — served as the Kansas City Star’s Chiefs beat reporter for five seasons before joining Yahoo Sports in 2018. He tragically passed away in 2021 at only 37 years old.

