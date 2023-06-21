LOOK: Terez Paylor to be honored

On Wednesday, Ebony Reed — wife of late NFL reporter Terez Paylor — announced that the longtime Kansas City Chiefs beat writer would be inducted into the Missouri Press Association Hall of Fame.

The Missouri Press Association has named the late @TerezPaylor part of its 2023 Hall of Fame class. May Terez be pleased from heaven and this honor add to the pride our family, friends and those who appreciated Terez’s journalistic work feel. pic.twitter.com/h6WT3F8B2d — Ebony Reed (@EbonyReed) June 21, 2023

Paylor — who will always be a friend of the site in our hearts — served as the Kansas City Star’s Chiefs beat reporter for five seasons before joining Yahoo Sports in 2018. He tragically passed away in 2021 at only 37 years old.