Patrick Mahomes nominated for pair of ESPY awards

Will Kansas City’s quarterback continue collecting hardware?

By Jared Sapp
NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, ESPN announced nominations for the 2023 ESPYS, with the award show scheduled for July 12.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is nominated for a pair of individual categories: “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” and “Best NFL Player.” In addition, the reigning Super Bowl Champion Chiefs are nominated for “Best Team.”

Mahomes has already won a pair of major individual accolades this year — being named Most Valuable Player both for the regular season and the Super Bowl. While the ESPY awards may be less prestigious, the face of the league should be a prohibitive favorite in the “Best NFL Player” category.

He may face steeper competition among overall male athletes. Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic — fresh off of winning an NBA Championship earlier this month — may benefit from recently dominating the sports news cycle. Mahomes will also have to contend with possibly the world’s most famous athlete: soccer legend Lionel Messi, who helped propel Argentina to a World Cup victory last fall.

You can vote for Mahomes and the Chiefs here.

