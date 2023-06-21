Patrick Mahomes nominated for pair of ESPY awards

On Wednesday, ESPN announced nominations for the 2023 ESPYS, with the award show scheduled for July 12.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is nominated for a pair of individual categories: “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” and “Best NFL Player.” In addition, the reigning Super Bowl Champion Chiefs are nominated for “Best Team.”

The Chiefs are represented in three categories at this year's ESPY awards, which will take place on July 12:



Best Male Athlete (Patrick Mahomes)



Best Team



Best NFL Player (Patrick Mahomes)



You can vote for all three here ➡️https://t.co/d6oSykQ39s pic.twitter.com/JKAmqWjvkc — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) June 21, 2023

Mahomes has already won a pair of major individual accolades this year — being named Most Valuable Player both for the regular season and the Super Bowl. While the ESPY awards may be less prestigious, the face of the league should be a prohibitive favorite in the “Best NFL Player” category.

He may face steeper competition among overall male athletes. Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic — fresh off of winning an NBA Championship earlier this month — may benefit from recently dominating the sports news cycle. Mahomes will also have to contend with possibly the world’s most famous athlete: soccer legend Lionel Messi, who helped propel Argentina to a World Cup victory last fall.

You can vote for Mahomes and the Chiefs here.