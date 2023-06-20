Tuesday discussion: What excites you most about the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs?

As we mentioned last week — the dog days of the offseason are now upon us. With that in mind, we’ll pose a question here at Arrowhead Pride every once in a while to get the wheels turning ahead of the 2023 season.

Last week, we stirred up a discussion on which Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver would be the most productive in 2023. This week’s question is a little simpler but should still be fun to discuss.

What excites you most about the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs?

My answer: The prospect of the first repeat Super Bowl title since 2004

Before the players left Arrowhead Stadium last week for their break, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he spoke to the teammates regarding the pause in organized activities.

“I just told the guys out there right now, ‘Enjoy this break,’” said Mahomes. “We’ve got a short break. We’re back in a couple of weeks, so I told them to enjoy it but have yourself ready to go. I told the guys that are going to be at the ceremony [Thursday night], ‘This is it. You’re celebrating, get your ring.’ Even though we’ve been working this entire time, you have in the back of your mind, we’re getting our rings, we’re Super Bowl champs. But now, it restarts.

“That’s how the NFL is. It’s time to move on. You’re going to training camp next, and you want to repeat. No one’s it since 2003-04 with the Patriots, so you know how hard it is to do. We had a chance a couple of years ago, and it didn’t go our way. So, how can we be better from that and have a chance to go up against this AFC that’s got a lot of great quarterbacks and great teams?

“In order to repeat, we’ve got to start with Day 1, and that’s taking care of ourselves during the break and getting ourselves ready for training camp.”

It is the perfect mentality to have for what the Chiefs are trying to accomplish.

Fans of the Chiefs for a long time understand how difficult it is to simply make the playoffs, let alone have an opportunity to play in a Super Bowl or win one. The Chiefs have now won two titles in four years, but what has eluded them in this historic run is a repeat title.

A repeat title has only occurred in the NFL eight times, and it’s only happened for seven teams and fan bases: the Green Bay Packers, the Miami Dolphins, the Pittsburgh Steelers (twice), the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys, the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots.

No franchise has won three titles in a row. Perhaps that can be a discussion point for next year.

Alright. Your turn... What excites you most about the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs?