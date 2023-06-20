Travis Kelce, Jody Fortson among those attending Year 3 of ‘Tight End University’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — as well as San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and retired NFL tight end Greg Olsen — have brought back “Tight End University” for Year 3. The three-day event will take place from Tuesday, June 20, to Thursday, June 22, at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennesee.

Kelce, at 33, has really embraced the mentorship role that goes along with being a 10-year NFL veteran — both inside the Chiefs’ building and out.

“The young guys, the guys that are kind of like still getting molded into this offense that you’ll see this year – any bit of advice I can give to anybody,” explained Kelce at mandatory minicamp. “That’s kind of across the league — I’ll give nuggets of gold over here at Tight End U coming up next week... or what I think are nuggets of gold.

“And it’ll be – I’m here to try to get everybody to be at their best and still got that confidence that what we do over here is always going to be number one.”

Here is more information on Tight End University from its official website:

Over the course of the summit, attendees are able to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more. In addition to current players, TEU also features several retired legends who provide attendees with the invaluable opportunity to learn from some of the best to ever play the game. Beyond supporting our athletes, TEU is also driven to give back to the community through a variety of charitable initiatives. Thanks to the help of our sponsors, we are able to help raise money for various organizations and at the conclusion of the event donate all proceeds to charities selected by our hosts.

According to the Tight End University Instagram page, fellow Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson has committed to attending the program this year.

“Tight End University” shares partnerships with Charmin and Bud Light.