Let’s Argue: Felix Anudike-Uzomah will be the league’s top rookie

The Chiefs should explore trading defensive tackle Chris Jones.

That the Chiefs should explore trading CJ. If they can get a 1st+ then jump at it. — Mahomie (@chiefsnmahomie) June 18, 2023

Chris Jones watch is starting to heat up.

The All-Pro is under contract for the 2023 season, but all the talk surrounding him has to do with extending him beyond it.

Jones didn’t show up to mandatory minicamp, and he skipped the ring ceremony last week. Sure, it would’ve been nice to see the leader of your defense show up, but these are standard tactics during negotiations. At Thursday’s ring ceremony, general manager Brett Veach stated he’s had good communication with Jones.

Since the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in the first season without Tyreek Hill, a lot of fans feel like the show will continue, so long as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are there. But this team needs Chris Jones.

Mahomes would look good throwing to me and you; you can’t just replace the best defensive tackle in football.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah will win defensive rookie of the year.

King Felix is DROTY — Jacob (@mosportsfanjake) June 15, 2023

Assuming Jones is back in the fold and defensive end George Karlaftis takes a leap in Year 2, this defense could end up being top-five if Felix Anudike-Uzomah wins defensive rookie of the year.

Do I actually believe he can have that type of season? No.

This isn’t to say I don’t think he can be productive, because I do. It will just take time for him to hit his stride. Karlaftis finished his rookie campaign with 6.0 sacks but 5.5 of them came in the final seven games.

The Chiefs should have taken running back Breece Hall at the end of 2022’s first round.

They should’ve drafted Breece Hall at the end of the first round in 2022. — Aaron (@AaronHohl) June 15, 2023

It sounds like Aaron isn’t a fan of Trent McDuffie or Karlaftis.

After selecting Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, I think it’s safe to say Veach may be a little gun-shy when it comes to drafting backs that early.

If it was up to me, I would never draft a running back in the first round unless they were a generational talent. You can always find a productive back. Look back no further than last year, when the top running back was seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco.

Justyn Ross won’t crack the Chiefs’ 53-man roster.

Justyn Ross won't make this team. pic.twitter.com/9LL053rH2v — NewJerichoMan (@FFBallAppraiser) June 15, 2023

I understand the hype around Justyn Ross and I get it.

Nonetheless, he’s most likely on the outside looking in when it comes to making the final roster. We know wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Rashee Rice are locks. You could argue Justin Watsons as the fifth receiver could be as well.

If the Chiefs elect to keep six receivers, players such as Richie James and John Ross have the edge because of what they can provide on special teams.

It’s difficult seeing where Ross fits in.

