2023 Chiefs training camp schedule

In 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs will once again hold their training camp at Missouri Western State University in St, Joseph, Missouri. Players will begin reporting the week of July 17.

A total of 19 training camp sessions will be held. All but two of them — which will be open only to Chiefs season ticket members — will be open to the public. All but three will have free admission — although Missouri Western will collect $5 for parking.

All practices (except the final one) will begin at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. The final practice marks “Military Appreciation Day” and comes with a start time of 8:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time.

Tickets for all practice sessions must be reserved in advance through this link: www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. Reservations may be made beginning at 10 a.m. Arrowhead Time on Wednesday, June 21.

Autograph sessions will happen after each training camp practice, with the order of positions listed here: