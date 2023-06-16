 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Chiefs training camp schedule

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: AUG 14 Chiefs Training Camp

In 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs will once again hold their training camp at Missouri Western State University in St, Joseph, Missouri. Players will begin reporting the week of July 17.

A total of 19 training camp sessions will be held. All but two of them — which will be open only to Chiefs season ticket members — will be open to the public. All but three will have free admission — although Missouri Western will collect $5 for parking.

All practices (except the final one) will begin at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. The final practice marks “Military Appreciation Day” and comes with a start time of 8:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time.

Tickets for all practice sessions must be reserved in advance through this link: www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. Reservations may be made beginning at 10 a.m. Arrowhead Time on Wednesday, June 21.

Autograph sessions will happen after each training camp practice, with the order of positions listed here:

Date/Time Autographs Notes
Sun Jul 23
9:15 am		 Team $5 Admission
Mon Jul 24
9:15 am		 Team Season Ticket Member Day (Not Open to Public)
Tues Jul 25
9:15 am		 LBs -
Wed Jul 26
9:15 am		 DBs -
Thu Jul 27 No Practice -
Fri Jul 28
9:15 am		 QBs, RBs and STs -
Sat Jul 29
9:15 am		 Team $5 Admission
NFL Back Together Weekend
Chiefs Champions Tour
Sun Jul 30
9:15 am		 WRs and TEs -
Mon Jul 31
9:15 am		 Off/Def Lines Chiefs Alumni Day
Tue Aug 1 No Practice -
Wed Aug 2
9:15 am		 LBs -
Thu Aug 3
9:15 am		 DBs -
Fri Aug 4
9:15 am		 QBs, RBs and STs -
Sat Aug 5
9:15 am		 Team $5 Admission
Family Fun Day
Sun Aug 6 No Practice -
Mon Aug 7
9:15 am		 WRs and TEs -
Tue Aug 8
9:15 am		 Off/Def Lines -
Wed Aug 9
9:15 am		 Team Season Ticket Member Day (Not Open to Public)
Thu Aug 10 No Practice -
Fri Aug 11
9:15 am		 LBs -
Sat Aug 12 No Practice -
Sun Aug 13
12 pm		 Chiefs @ Saints Preseason Game 1
Mon Aug 14 No Practice -
Tue Aug 15
9:15 am		 DBs -
Wed Aug 16
9:15 am		 Off/Def Lines -
Thu Aug 17
8:15 am		 - Military Appreciation Day

