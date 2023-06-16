Brett Veach describes where Chris Jones contract talks currently stand

As could be expected, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones skipped mandatory minicamp as he reasonably seeks a contract extension from the club. The 28-year-old is entering the final season of his four-year contract.

Brett Veach on Chris Jones: "Feel good about where we're going to be with Chris." #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/ZLIR2kY2CL — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 16, 2023

Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes provided their take on Jones’ absence Thursday afternoon; general manager Brett Veach took his turn to weigh in on Thursday evening.

“We’re in constant communication,” said Veach, as he spoke to media members on the red carpet before the club’s Super Bowl LVII ring ceremony. “I’d be shocked if Chris isn’t here. I mean, this is his type of party right here.

“We have great communication, and look — there’s a lot of time before camp. I feel good about where we’re going to be with Chris. We’ll get to celebrate [Thursday night], have a good time and then break [Friday]. I’m sure we’ll have great dialogue from now to the start of training camp, and look forward to Chris being here — not just for next year but for a long time.”

Veach explained that there isn’t really a timetable on when they hope to extend Jones, who could make north of $100 million on a new contract. Of course, that all remains to be seen.

“We have a long history together, and we have a great relationship with his agents,” added Kansas City’s general manager. “These things usually get worked out right before or right during the start of camp. We anticipate the same — and we’ll see how it goes.”