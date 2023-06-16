As the team concluded Phase 3 of its offseason program with the end of its mandatory minicamp on Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ personnel department was hard at work, announcing the signing of second-round rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice — the last of Kansas City’s drafted players to sign his contract.

But before everyone left the office to change into formal attire for the team’s Super Bowl ring presentation at Union Station — followed by the traditional summer break that will conclude when training camp begins about a month from now — they took care of some other business.

According to Thursday’s NFL transaction report, both tight end Jody Fortson and quarterback Shane Buechele — as expected — have signed their ERFA contract tenders, formalizing their inclusion on the team’s 2023 roster.

The team also made two transactions, signing former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Kekoa Crawford, who had tried out with the team at the rookie minicamp and was invited to return for another tryout during the past week.

Crawford spent two years at Michigan before transferring to California for his final three seasons of college eligibility, appearing in 45 games (including 18 starts) and making 96 receptions for 1,307 yards and six touchdowns during his five-year college career. The Colts signed the 6-foot-1, 195-pound player (who pronounces his first name kay-KO-uh) as an undrafted free agent in 2022, but released him just before the start of training camp.

To make room for Crawford on the team’s 90-man offseason roster, the Chiefs waived former Merrimack cornerback Anthony Witherstone.

We now estimate that the team has $859,000 in cap space.