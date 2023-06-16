Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes goes full on ‘Petty Pat’ in response to Ja’Marr Chase’s ‘Pat Who’ comment

The latest

Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs ring ceremony ‘last night to celebrate’ before moving on | FOX Sports

“Tonight is the last night you get to celebrate it,” Mahomes said to his teammates ahead of Thursday’s minicamp workout. “Then we’re moving on to the next season.” Even though Mahomes is ready to shift his focus toward the upcoming 2023 NFL season, he is anticipating Thursday’s ring ceremony, as K.C. puts a bow on its Super Bowl LVII celebration. “I’m very excited,” Mahomes said. “That’s what you work for — to win a Super Bowl and get those rings. They last a lifetime.

Patrick Mahomes works around NFL rules, appears in beer commercial | Sports Illustrated

So last year, Mahomes appeared in the Coors Light commercial that was actually for a Coors (flash) light. Wink wink. Now he’s back in another Coors Light commercial. But this one isn’t for Coors Light beer. This one is for a Coors Light bear. Again, like the previous commercial from 2022, the spot acknowledges right at the top that Mahomes is not allowed to endorse beer and that he’s here to promote Coors bear. We especially like the scene with Mahomes putting a paper bag over the bear’s head while on the beach since you’re not allowed to drink beer on the beach unless it’s concealed. Well done.

2023 NFL receiving corps rankings: Cincinnati Bengals take the top spot for the second year in a row | PFF

11. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS I’ll get some pushback for having the Chiefs this high, but I’m fine with that. Over the last three seasons, only one player has earned a higher receiving grade than Travis Kelce’s 93.7, and that player is Davante Adams. The Chiefs’ receiver room beyond Kelce might look unproven, but a healthy Kadarius Toney is a game-changing player, Skyy Moore is poised to take the next step forward and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can be a solid deep threat. Throw in what Jerick McKinnon can give you out of the backfield, and I’m betting on that group.

The First Read: Biggest takeaways from NFL’s second wave of mandatory minicamps | NFL.com

5) The Chiefs will maximize this latest group of wide receivers. There are two ways to look at this one. The first is quarterback Patrick Mahomes has proven he can do just about anything. He lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill in an offseason trade last year and went on to win both the league MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. That tells us he’s more than talented enough to work with the targets the Chiefs give him. The other thing to consider is the experience level of the receivers around him. Aside from Marquez Valdes-Scantling — who had 42 receptions for 687 yards last season — Kansas City will be relying largely on wideouts who didn’t have leading roles in the offense in 2022. The group consists of returning players (Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson), a free-agent acquisition (Richie James) and a rookie (second-round pick Rashee Rice). There will be a lot asked of them, especially after the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster, who proved to be quite a reliable weapon before moving over to New England in free agency. There’s no doubt the Chiefs still expect Travis Kelce to be the best tight end in football. Valdes-Scantling also proved in the AFC title game that he can make critical catches when needed. The big question comes down to how much Mahomes can help the rest of that crew prosper. He’s done it before. Odds are he’ll do it again.

NFL contract extension negotiations: Latest updates on 19 stars | ESPN

Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs Latest on negotiations: The Chiefs consider Jones to be indispensable. In recent years, they have declined to meet the asking price of several of their own free agents (Orlando Brown Jr., Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu) and signed others to deals widely considered to be team-friendly (Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce). Not so on their 2020 extension with Jones, with Kansas City giving him an average of $20 million over four seasons. Jones is looking for a deal that puts him second among the league’s defensive tackles, behind Aaron Donald in terms of average annual value. Can he top the $23.5 million per year that Jeffery Simmons is making? He has a compelling case to get that much or more. Jones, who didn’t attend the Chiefs’ three-day mandatory minicamp this week, was a key player on each of their two Super Bowl championship teams. Last season, he had 15.5 sacks, fourth in the league and highest among interior defenders by 3.5. “I think that’s on the list of things to do,’’ general manager Brett Veach said of a potential extension for Jones. “We’ll get to work and see what we can do. Those things usually take a little bit of time here, so we have a little bit of a runway now until the start of training camp to hopefully get something done.” — Adam Teicher

DeAndre Hopkins visits Patriots; in no rush to sign, per source | ESPN

Hopkins, 31, has not been in a rush to sign with a team and has considered waiting until closer to training camp in late July to make a move, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Likewise, the Patriots officially conclude their offseason program on Friday, with about a one-month hiatus before the start of training camp. On Instagram, Hopkins posted a picture of himself with Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon, from inside New England’s locker room. He included the words “La Familia,” which highlights how he connected with some of the team’s veteran leaders during his visit. Hopkins’ visit Thursday started early in the morning and went well into the afternoon, a source told Fowler, adding Hopkins appeared intrigued by the possibility of playing for New England and coach Bill Belichick. Whether that results in a deal now or in the future remains unclear.

Chiefs’ Joe Thuney: ‘It’s 2023 — we haven’t done anything yet’

Thuney won a pair of rings with the New England Patriots before joining the Chiefs in 2021. As such, he is accustomed to the truncated offseason schedule that results from a title win. “The offseason gets squeezed a little bit,” the left guard explained to reporters after Wednesday’s minicamp practice, “but it’s always a good thing when you’re playing in February. It’s kind of take a little time off of the season — and then get back into football shape. Now we’ve got another a little break before camp. It’s just maintain that and come into camp ready to go.” Though the Patriots were unable to repeat as champions in either of his opportunities, Thuney believes Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are taking the right approach for a title defense. “It is a special group,” he said of his teammates. “What a special season it was. I give credit to coach Reid and Pat. Everyone’s came out focused and ready to go each day and realizing it’s a new season. It’s 2023 — and we haven’t really done anything yet. So, we’ve got to prepare. Everyone is 0-0 at this point. It’s just a credit to the guys. Everyone’s coming to work hard.”

