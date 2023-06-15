LOOK: Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII ring revealed

On Thursday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl LVII rings at a private event in downtown Kansas City.

Here is the first look at the ring, as provided by the team's official Twitter account:

A ring fit for a Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/9xoSqbsd2A — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 16, 2023

"The thing I'm looking forward to the most [Thursday night] is that moment when the guys open the boxes," said Chiefs owner, chairman and CEO Clark Hunt ahead of the event on the red carpet. "Early in the process, we did include them in the design process, so a couple of the veterans have a little bit of an idea of the direction that we headed.

"We added a lot of really special things since they've last seen it, and they're absolutely going to be blown away."

The Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII ring pic.twitter.com/hrMN0ku91o — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 16, 2023

In addition to the returning players for 2023, former contributors to the championship team, such as Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill, Washington Commanders offensive lineman Andrew Wylie, New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, were among those in attendance.

"It's really cool. It started at the White House — some of them were able to come to the White House with us, and I have such a good relationship with those guys,” said quarterback Patrick Mahomes, “four or five years together with Juan and then Wylie, and so, to be able to talk about where they're at and how they're doing and how their families are doing, it's really cool.

"So we'll be able to celebrate it [Thursday night], and I'm glad we get to do that because we put in so much work to get to this moment."

It was evident that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid eagerly anticipated the celebration and was equally eager to get to Friday and beyond.

"I want them to enjoy it," began Reid, "which I know they will. And, like Pat told you guys, it's probably the last hurrah — and take it in. This is a unique time and this has no effect on what you're going to do afterwards. It's different guys that are here than the [team] we had to leave back. The objective is — after this — to get those guys into this situation.

"I think our guys understand that. That's the way they performed during the OTAs (organized team activities). That's the way they attacked it."

Before he headed into the venue, tight end Travis Kelce was asked if he or Mahomes would stay out later to celebrate.

"Come on, man," smiled Kelce. "You know I ain't got no kids."

What do you think of the ring? Weigh in below.