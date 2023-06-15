Andy Reid provides 5 injury updates at the end of Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs closed their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday with a conditioning period followed by closing notes from head coach Andy Reid, which included an injury update (we have been tracking practice attendance here at Arrowhead Pride all offseason).

Reid had updates on five players, which we will list here:

Tight end Blake Bell (whom we last saw on Day 3 of OTAs) had an appendectomy.

(whom we last saw on Day 3 of OTAs) had an appendectomy. Safety Mike Edwards (who watched minicamp from the sideline) had a hamstring issue.

(who watched minicamp from the sideline) had a hamstring issue. Cornerback Trent McDuffie (who watched minicamp from the sideline) had some stress on his fibula; Reid added he should be OK.

(who watched minicamp from the sideline) had some stress on his fibula; Reid added he should be OK. Right guard Trey Smith (whom we last saw on Day 6 of OTAs) had a strained tricep.

(whom we last saw on Day 6 of OTAs) had a strained tricep. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (who watched minicamp from the sideline) had knee swelling; his absence sounded precautionary.

Reid confirmed what we already knew about two players:

Running back Isiah Pacheco had shoulder surgery.

had shoulder surgery. Defensive tackle Turk Wharton had knee surgery to repair his ACL.

“Most of them will be ready to go [for training camp],” explained Reid. “There are a couple of them we just have to see on, so I’ll get you that Day 1.”

The head coach sounded optimistic about those five players that did not require offseason surgery, but there seems to be a real chance that Pacheco and Wharton may not be quite ready at the start of training camp.

As Reid mentioned, the next update will come from the team in St. Joseph in mid-July.