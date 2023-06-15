Arrowheadlines: Jawaan Taylor’s deal could look bad in 3 years

The latest

Kansas City Chiefs sign OT Jawaan Taylor to a 4-year, $80 million deal The real confusing part about this deal for the Kansas City Chiefs is that they let Orlando Brown Jr. walk, Brown signed with the Cincinnati Bengals for less money despite being a much more accomplished player with a history as Patrick Mahomes’ left tackle. Brown’s deal is worth just $64 million over four years with the rival Bengals, and he’s coming off a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl campaign that featured a 75.8 grade at Pro Football Focus (compared to 58.7 for Taylor, who has never been a Pro Bowler). What’s more, Taylor will have to adjust to a new position after playing mostly right tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sure, they got a bit younger with this move, but it still makes little sense overall. It’s messing with something that certainly wasn’t broken, and there isn’t much of a chance for the team to get out of it in the next three years.

THE KANSAS CITY Chiefs’ team charter was in its descent when Nick Lowery looked out into the darkness and saw a long, glowing red ribbon down below — a massive line of cars on Interstate 29, backed up near the Kansas City airport. It resembled the final scene in “Field of Dreams.” “I never in my life saw what I saw when we were flying home that night,” recalled the former Chiefs kicker, who played 18 years in the NFL on three different teams. The Chiefs were returning home from a 1993 AFC divisional playoff win over the Oilers in Houston, where a quarterback by the name of Joe Montana — in his first season with the team — had rallied them to a 28-20 victory with a 21-point fourth quarter. They were going to the conference championship for the first time since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, prompting thousands of fans to form a giant welcoming committee at the airport. That’s what a franchise quarterback can do: He can light up a city. A quarterback like Montana, who arrived with Hall of Fame credentials, can do it before he plays a down. With a glittering résumé comes hope, and history tells us success-starved organizations will pay dearly for those commodities, regardless of the date on the birth certificate.

Wide receiver Nikko Remigio was one of the undrafted free agents who made it through rookie minicamp and remains on the Chiefs roster. Remigio talked with KFSN-TV reporter Stephen Hicks about his experiences with the Chiefs so far and noted that he heard from quarterback Patrick Mahomes before joining the team. “Me and Pat actually have the same agent and Chris Cabott so prior to me even coming out to Kansas City, I had a few text conversations back and forth with Pat on just him kind of briefing me with what to expect and how to prepare and be ready when I got out here,” said Remigio, who played at Fresno State. “Obviously those guys have been extremely helpful with learning the playbook, understanding defenses and just subtle little details as far as being able to elevate my game and see the game from a different perspective.“

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is back in the building and participating mandatory minicamp on Wednesday. Diggs’ return comes after Tuesday’s kerfuffle, in which the wideout reported to the team facility but left before practice. The move caused head coach Sean McDermott to say he was “very concerned” by Diggs’ absence. The wideout skipping the first day of minicamp was “an in-house situation that they’re on the way to resolving,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday on Inside Minicamps on NFL+.

The league approved a resolution in May that allows players to fair catch on kickoffs, with the resulting possession beginning at the team’s own 25-yard line. For his part, the greatest kick returner of all time, Cordarrelle Patterson, isn’t fretting how much the rule change will thwart his chances. “I ain’t paid too much attention to it because, honestly, I don’t feel like it affects too much of what we’ve got on around here because we’re going to be aggressive,” Patterson told Jarrett Bell of USA TODAY Sports. “That’s what coach wants, that’s what he’s going to get from us. We’re going to fly around.”

As ESPN’s Bill Barnwell noted in his recent article, Kelce’s total yards might not really matter. Just like Chiefs placekicker Jan Stenerud in the 1960s, Gonzalez revolutionized his position. Nobody will ever be able to take that away from either of them. But Kelce is the only tight end who has dominated the game over such a long stretch. No other tight end has ever had more than four 1,000-yard seasons. Kelce has turned in seven of them — one right after another. So I can only agree [with Barnwell] that Kelce has a 60% chance to be the GOAT if that requires exceeding Gonzalez’s career mark for receiving yards. But in my book, at least seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (and at least two championship rings) ought to be enough. Kelce should be joining defensive tackle Aaron Donald and kick returner Cordarelle Patterson on Barnwell’s list of GOATs who have already made the grade.

