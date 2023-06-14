Back in the fold with the defending champions, Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon looks back fondly on helping Kansas City complete a 10-point comeback in Super Bowl LVII.

“Once you get that feeling and the taste of it, you want more,” McKinnon said Wednesday, as Kansas City puts a bow on the mandatory minicamp portion of offseason workouts.

Despite being an integral role in the Chiefs’ postseason successes, McKinnon says he’s often asked about opting to stay in-bounds late in the fourth quarter, keeping the clock running and helping set up kicker Harrison Butker’s eventual game-winning attempt.

“Probably every time,” McKinnon said laughingly.

#Chiefs Jerick McKinnon: “A couple other teams (interested)...but this is always somewhere I wanted to be” pic.twitter.com/AZz79eHOUU — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) June 14, 2023

“If that’s the way it sums up, I’m perfectly fine with it,” he continued. “But, you know, God is good. God is great. He put me in that moment for a purpose —and to do what I had to do.”

Slightly shrugging off the notion of his fourth-quarter slide defining his career to date, McKinnon pulled back the curtain on his latest bout in free agency and why he returned to Kansas City.

“Hopefully I can get another moment,” he said. “That’s why we play the game, to get a Super Bowl. Not the individual awards, but to hold that trophy at the end. And you know, see everybody happy, and go through those emotions together.”

Despite not participating in the offseason workouts, McKinnon anticipates he’ll be a “full go” for training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri next month.