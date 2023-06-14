Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp Day 2: Full absentee list; notes on Justyn Ross, Kadarius Toney and Jerick McKinnon

The Kansas City Chiefs held Day 2 of their mandatory minicamp on Wednesday. Players’ unexpected absences this week are subject to a fine (more on that here) that increases for each day missed.

The attendance on Wednesday was exactly the same as it was on Tuesday: defensive tackles Chris Jones and Turk Wharton, running backs Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco, tight end Blake Bell and right guard Trey Smith did not take the field.

Three defensive backs — safety Mike Edwards, cornerback Trent McDuffie and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed — were spotted without helmets, watching from the sideline.

Pacheco (offseason surgeries) and Wharton (ACL tear) are presumably rehabbing. Jones — entering the final year of his four-year contract — was not spotted at any of the three open sessions of voluntary workouts or either mandatory session. Smith did not attend Day 9 of voluntary minicamp or Day 1 of mandatory minicamp. Reporters have not seen Bell since Day 3 of voluntary workouts.

Head coach Andy Reid is expected to address the media Thursday morning.

Notes on Justyn Ross, Kadarius Toney and Jerick McKinnon

Wide receivers Justyn Ross and Kadarius Toney appeared to have been limited on Tuesday, as they did not partake in 11-on-11 team scrimmage periods. Toney worked in those scrimmage periods on Wednesday while Ross continued to watch.

We learned Wednesday that there is no injury concern about McKinnon, who has not been spotted at any workout — voluntary or otherwise — all offseason. It sounds like that was a decision made by the Chiefs’ athletic training staff ahead of the 31-year-old’s 2023 season.

“The coaching staff, the medical staff — they’ve been great the past three years that I’ve been with the Chiefs at coming up with a plan, making sure I stay healthy,” he said. “I’ve been through my injuries and setbacks of that nature.”

A torn ACL cost McKinnon — then a member of the San Francisco 49ers — both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He returned to football in 2020, joined the Chiefs in 2021 and had his best stretch last December and January, when he was named the AFC offensive player of the month.

“Last year was a long year,” added McKinnon. “I was fortunate to make it through the whole season — every game. But those hits definitely take a toll on you. Going into Year 10, older guy, so the thing about being here — the coaching staff, medical staff, everybody’s on the same page with coming up with a plan to make sure I’m good to go for the season.”

McKinnon confirmed he would be a full go for Day 1 of training camp, which is set to begin in mid-July.