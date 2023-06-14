 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Trailer for new Netflix series ‘Quarterback’ featuring Patrick Mahomes

Taking a sneak peek at the new behind-the-scenes show that will premiere in July.

By John Dixon
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On Wednesday — as promised — the Kansas City Chiefs posted the trailer for the new Netflix series “Quarterback,” featuring (among others), Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The series will premiere on Netflix on July 12. If the trailer is any indication, this is going to be a must-watch for NFL fans.

As we reported to you in February, the streaming service is partnering with NFL Films, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions to produce the docu-series, which will look at each NFL season through the eyes of its quarterbacks.

Last season, every NFL quarterback was mic’d up. The series will feature that material, along with following a group of quarterbacks into their team facilities and homes. Mahomes — along with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota — will be among those giving unprecedented access to the reality of being an NFL quarterback.

