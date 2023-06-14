Arrowheadlines: Joe Burrow knows that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the world

The latest

Joe Burrow was asked who is the best QB in the world right now?

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow on who the best QB in the world is right now: "I don't think there's any argument right now. It's Patrick [Mahomes]. Until someone has a better year than he's had. He's the one to knock off."pic.twitter.com/8vWm5N58Dd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 13, 2023

Ex-NFL Star Peyton Hillis Recalls Saving Children from Rip Current: ‘100% a Miracle’ Nobody Died | Yahoo

In Hillis’ recount of the moments leading up to him jumping into the water, he remembers hearing his mother screaming. “I looked at her and she pointed to my son and she says, ‘Orry and [Camille] are drowning.’” Hillis said he immediately reacted and “started running into the water.” Hillis said “the scariest point” for him during the event was “when I’m swimming to my son and I have to pass by him because my niece is in more danger,” he said. “I knew that I had to pass him up to get to Camille first. Because, you know, if I didn’t, then there’s no way she would’ve made it,” he continued. “And so what happened ... I swam past my son, and I got to Camille, and she starts freakin’ out, you know, ‘We’re gonna die, we’re gonna die.’” Before getting to his son, Hillis said he made sure his niece was safely on shore. When he went back into the water for his son, Hillis said the boy was “pretty much limp” and had lost all his strength battling the 10-foot-waves. “You can’t swim and you’re holding him, you’re seeing his eyes roll back in the back of his head,” Hillis recounted. “He didn’t have any more strength in him to swim and I’m sitting there holding him,” he added.

Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Shame: Worst breakup and more | Yardbarker

Worst breakup: Tony Gonzalez Gonzalez, who was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019, was one of the best players in franchise history. In 12 seasons with the Chiefs, the tight end made 10 Pro Bowls and earned five First-Team All-Pro nods. Yet Kansas City believed trading him to the Falcons for a second-round pick in 2010 was smart. Kansas City went 4-12 in 2007 and 2-14 in 2008, so it was wasting Gonzalez’s prime, and using him to acquire more draft capital and rebuild didn’t seem like a terrible idea. However, the Chiefs should’ve received more than one second-round pick for an elite player like Gonzalez. Kansas City used the pick (No. 50 overall) on cornerback Javier Arenas. He only started in 12 games in three seasons with the Chiefs before they dealt him to the Cardinals in 2013. In five seasons with Atlanta, Gonzalez made four more Pro Bowls and was selected to First-Team All-Pro once.

2023 NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles lead the way, a healthy Cowboys unit climbs into top 10 | PFF

3. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (UP 1) Projected Starting Lineup LT Donovan Smith LG Joe Thuney C Creed Humphrey RG Trey Smith RT Jawaan Taylor For the second time in a few years, the Chiefs have overhauled both tackle spots in an offseason. Donovan Smith allows them to keep career right tackle Jawaan Taylor on the right side. Smith allowed six sacks in 2022 in his worst season in the NFL, but he will only be 30 this season and could easily bounce back to a solid baseline. Best Player: Creed Humphrey Creed Humphrey didn’t give up a sack all season and earned a 79.7 PFF pass-blocking grade. He is a dominant force.

Ranking 10 Worst Contracts in NFL Ahead of 2023 Season | Bleacher Report

1. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos Remaining contract: Six years, $239 million The Broncos’ offense was downright atrocious last year. The unit ranked dead last in scoring, averaging a lowly 16.9 points per game. The squad narrowly breeched the 200 passing yard per game mark, while Wilson took a concerning 55 of the league-high 63 sacks that Denver gave up last year. This abysmal performance resulted in some massive changes this offseason—most notably the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett and acquiring an expensive replacement in Sean Payton—as team won’t be able to rid itself of Wilson due to the massive financial burden it would incur. Wilson’s deal has eye-popping amounts of dead cap hits attached to it, including $107 million for 2023, $85 million in 2024 and nearly $50 million in 2025. The earliest the Broncos could reasonably get out from under this deal is in 2026, when they would still assume a $31.2 million dead cap charge while shedding the signal-caller’s $40 million salary.

NFL head coaches on shaky ground entering 2023 season: Eight hot-seat candidates to watch | CBS Sports

Brandon Staley, Chargers Year: 3rd | Record: 19-15 | Playoffs: 0-1 Staley, 40, has kept Los Angeles competitive. But even with a lineup flush with all-stars, his teams have folded at the worst times, in dramatic fashion. His first year ended with quizzical time management in a Week 18 play-in defeat, and last year ended with a blown 27-0 playoff lead, the worst in team history. Without steady results from a talented defense, Staley’s now betting on Kellen Moore, his third offensive coordinator in as many years, to take star quarterback Justin Herbert over the hump.

Coach Sean McDermott says Stefon Diggs not at camp; agent says he is | ESPN

McDermott called Diggs’ absence “very concerning” before Tuesday’s minicamp practice. Diggs had missed voluntary workouts. But Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that his client is in Buffalo and has been there since Monday morning. He said Diggs took his physical, met with McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane the past two days and “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.” After practice Tuesday, the Bills have confirmed that Diggs was at the team’s facility Monday and Tuesday morning and then left before Tuesday’s practice. The team is also scheduled to practice Wednesday and Thursday. “When players miss, in particular player of Stef’s caliber, you’d love to have those players here,” McDermott said. “So, overall been pleased with the attendance and the guys’ effort.”

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce not considering retirement, 2023 NFL season won’t be his last

In what some might dub the “offseason of Kelce” — considering his continued podcast success, “Saturday Night Live” appearance and upcoming appearance on “The Match” — there had been some chatter about how long the future Pro Football Hall of Famer planned to continue playing. After all, he did recently sign representation specifically for off-the-field opportunities. But at least for now, according to Kelce, that subject matter can wait... indefinitely. “Until the wheels fall off, baby,” he told reporters. “I love this game, man. I know I’m going to miss it when I’m done playing. I hear you on that, and that’s a business decision I’m sure I’ll have to make at some point in my life, but for right now, I’m in this building wanting to win football games, man.”

Justin Field's ability to scramble gives me hope for when he is surrounded by better offensive weapons. pic.twitter.com/BDTDFpWT9q — Makenna Hack (@kenna2546) June 13, 2023

