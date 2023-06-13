The Kansas City Chiefs held Day 1 of their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, marking the first time this offseason in which players are required to participate. If a player’s absence is unexcused, he is subject to a fine (more on that here).

Defensive tackle Chris Jones — entering the final year of his four-year contract — did not attend the workout. Tight end Blake Bell, running back Jerick McKinnon, running back Isiah Pacheco, right guard Trey Smith and defensive tackle Turk Wharton were also missing.

Three defensive backs — safety Mike Edwards, cornerback Trent McDuffie and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed — were seen on the field without helmets, watching from the sideline.

Pacheco (offseason surgeries) and Wharton (ACL tear) are presumably rehabbing. Jones and McKinnon were not spotted at any of the three open sessions of voluntary workouts. Smith did not attend Day 9 of voluntary minicamp. Reporters have not seen Bell since Day 3 of voluntary workouts.

Head coach Andy Reid will speak to the media at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp on Thursday, when he is likely to comment on Jones’ absence and provide a few injury updates leading into training camp.