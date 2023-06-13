Once the Kansas City Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp ends on Thursday, things will be very quiet until sometime after mid-July, when the team’s training camp gets underway at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

But before then, we’ll have the chance to see something very exciting: the premiere of the new Netflix series Quarterback, which will feature Kansas City’s superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On Tuesday, the team used its official Twitter account to tease a trailer for the show that will drop on Wednesday — and revealed the date for the premiere: July 12

Who's ready to see the @netflix Quarterback trailer tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/KKuw27RkL2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 13, 2023

As we reported to you in February, Netflix is partnering with NFL Films, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions to produce the docu-series, which will look at each NFL season through the eyes of its quarterbacks.

Every NFL quarterback was mic’d up for the 2022 season. In addition to this material, the series will follow a group of quarterbacks into their team facilities and homes. Mahomes — along with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota — will be among those giving unprecedented access to the reality of being an NFL signal-caller.