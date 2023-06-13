 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Travis Kelce tries the ‘first pitch’ thing one more time

Let’s go to the grades once again.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new

The Kansas City Royals granted Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce another shot at a first pitch at “Chiefs Night at the K,” which was held on Monday evening. We graded his pitch the last time (it was an F), so let’s do it again:

Poll

Grade Travis Kelce’s second first pitch

view results
  • 58%
    A
    (124 votes)
  • 36%
    B
    (76 votes)
  • 4%
    C
    (10 votes)
  • 0%
    D
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    F
    (1 vote)
211 votes total Vote Now

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride