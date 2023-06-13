How Skyy Moore can build off rookie year and break out in 2023

In the era of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs have built their corps of wide receivers around previously-established players. It’s been an asset in his development, but it’s not as possible now that his contract figures are more fitting of his boundless value.

This means that the team needs to acquire go-to receivers through the draft — but their first attempt failed: 2019 second-round pick Mecole Hardman left in free agency this offseason. He simply could not grow into anything more than the explosive-but-limited weapon he was as a rookie.

General manager Brett Veach’s next try at drafting a dynamic receiver for Mahomes happened last offseason: wide receiver Skyy Moore was taken with the 54th pick. Over 20 games in his rookie season, he totaled 298 yards and a Super Bowl touchdown.

With his sophomore season on the horizon, I took a closer look at Moore’s performance in 2022 to figure out what a breakout year could look like:

Finding his role

As a rookie, Moore fit into the on-field lineup any way he could: taking jet-sweep handoffs, working in the quick-screen game as a receiver or blocker, even returning kicks. His ability to do more than run traditional receiver routes allowed him to see the field more than a wide receiver who doesn’t have those skills.

Skyy has the downhill, strong running after the catch that KC has liked to have at WR (Sammy, then Juju) during the Mahomes era



He isn't as built as those two were, but is explosive enough to run thru arm tackles & finish plays forward pic.twitter.com/jwR1Sjn4gG — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) June 11, 2023

On offense, some of Moore’s most productive plays came on quick passes that put him in space with blockers. He maximizes these opportunities because he is an explosive runner; historically, the 1.46-second 10-yard split he recorded at the 2022 NFL Combine was 97th percentile among wide-receiver prospects. He can burst through run lanes and shake off arm tackles and ankle swipes because he has some power at 195 pounds in a frame of 5 feet 9.

It’s similar to what the Chiefs have valued in receivers like Sammy Watkins in the past, or Juju Smith-Schuster last year: stronger players that can turn into running backs after the catch. Moore wasn’t as physically built as they were, but he has some of that ability.

#Chiefs 2nd yr WR Skyy Moore could break out in 2023, potentially filling some of the voids left by Juju's departure



Like reliable catching over the middle and towards the sideline. Moore doesn't waste his 10 1/4" hands, smoothly catches away from body. Only 1 drop on 42 tgts pic.twitter.com/A6tXb2KkZg — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) June 11, 2023

At the same time, Moore has shown off impressive, natural hands so far in his young career. According to PFF, he had only one drop over 42 targets, a drop rate lower than every receiver on the team besides JuJu Smith-Schuster. When you watch him bring in the ball, he has no issue extending his arms outside his frame and quickly tucking it back in to become a ball carrier.

He also has a hand size of 10 1/4-inches, which was in the 94th percentile for wide receivers prospects last year.

Moore's density at 195 pounds also comes through in finishing catches through contact, finishing forward when tackled pic.twitter.com/R1vc23341E — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) June 11, 2023

Not only does he look confident in his hands, but he also has the strength to catch through contact or just physical coverage. He is a little denser than some receivers his size, which allows him to absorb contact better.

Overall, he can provide a lot of what Smith-Schuster specialized in last season.

Connecting with Mahomes

Now that we understand the foundation of his role, we must see him take steps to build off it and become a go-to, dependable option for Mahomes. This is the step that Hardman could not complete in his four years here.

It's important we see progression in 15 & Skyy's on-field chemistry. In 4 yrs with Mecole, their connection never seemed to grow stronger



2 scramble drills from last yr show flashes of the duo being on the same page. Skyy works into throwing windows on both plays pic.twitter.com/VKbcvTMRma — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) June 11, 2023

Mahomes and Moore built chemistry last year by executing the scramble drill on a few occasions. In both of these plays, Moore comes off his original route once he recognizes the play has gone off script and works his way into a throwing window that Mahomes can get to.

This might have been the most impressive connection btwn 15 & Skyy last yr



From the slot, Skyy works inside the off-man coverage, then bends around the now off-balanced CB & bursts to sideline



Beautiful ball from far hash. Skyy turns upfield & steps thru ankle tkl seamlessly pic.twitter.com/EbLhK6JjCw — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) June 11, 2023

This might have been the most impressive connection between the two last season. The highlight is Mahomes throwing an absolute rope on an out route from the opposite hashmark, but Moore’s ample separation makes the completion possible. After releasing to the inside of the cornerback and getting him turned in that direction, Moore bent back around to the outside; his acceleration out of the turn led to the throwing window.

On the flip side, these are a couple plays where 15 misses Skyy. These seem to both be on Pat, and it can be as explainable as not having the same muscle memory he has w/ other WRs



1st play, Skyy runs vertical on option route, 15 incorrectly reads safeties & throws the sit pic.twitter.com/Ph9LF512IR — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) June 11, 2023

Even when Moore may not have done anything wrong, the newness of the connection between him and Mahomes may have led to a few misses — like this first one. With the defense rotating to a one-safety coverage, Moore’s route should go vertical, but Mahomes throws it like he expected a sit down. The muscle memory of connecting with Moore should only get stronger.

Natural improvements

Some of the little stuff Skyy can improve on naturally as a 2nd yr player includes his feel on routes



Play 1: Doesn't sprint through catch on slant, slightly settles after initial route break



Play 2: This time, he doesn't settle enough into the space, makes throw harder on 15 pic.twitter.com/guCCFY2iKQ — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) June 11, 2023

Naturally, Moore will improve on some things now that he has the experience of a season. I believe we’ll see a better feel for him in his routes, knowing when to speed up and settle into space. On the first play here, he simply doesn’t sprint through the slant route — subtly settling when he anticipates the ball.

Hitting the correct landmarks on routes is another aspect that will naturally improve for any 2nd yr WR.



Here, you see Skyy run a deep curl that's thrown short. If you watch the route, he breaks down at the correct depth, but drifts too far upfield by the time he turns around pic.twitter.com/GOncRvJHi0 — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) June 12, 2023

He’ll also naturally improve at being precise in his routes. On this play, Moore drifts too far upfield after his initial breakdown at the top of the route, leading to a pass at his feet. If he had been tighter to his landmark, the ball is likely low — but in his hands for a completion at the sticks.

The bottom line

The Chiefs need to be hitting on their draft picks at wide receiver. Moore is only their second shot at doing so in the Mahomes era, but it’s still important we see some form of breakout from him this season.

In my eyes, he can fulfill a lot of the roles that Smith-Schuster played last season, and that turned the veteran into the team’s leading wide receiver. That’s not to say Moore will top the team’s depth chart, but it does mean he could have a very consistent, important role.

The most important thing to monitor will be his rapport with Mahomes. If the two can build a chemistry that reaches beyond Moore’s down-to-down role, that will be the sign of a true breakout.