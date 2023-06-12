 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LOOK: Chiefs held annual ‘production day’ on Monday

By Pete Sweeney
The Kansas City Chiefs held their annual production day on Monday afternoon, running players through a “car wash” of shots that will become clips for ArrowVision and assets for social media in the upcoming season.

Here is what the club shared via its official Twitter account:

Jody Fortson gets loud

A flex and a scream for the tight end eyeing a breakout season.

Trend McDuffie shows off a clean new number

McDuffie wears the number to honor his late brother, Tyler.

The hometown kid gets ready for his Arrowhead debut

Monday had to create some surreal feelings for Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Patrick Mahomes hits his go-to

Brush and flex.

Skyy and the smoke.

