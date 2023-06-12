LOOK: Chiefs held annual ‘production day’ on Monday

The Kansas City Chiefs held their annual production day on Monday afternoon, running players through a “car wash” of shots that will become clips for ArrowVision and assets for social media in the upcoming season.
Here is what the club shared via its official Twitter account:
Jody Fortson gets loud
Media Day MOOOOOD‼️ pic.twitter.com/QQIeeuh4Rk— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 12, 2023
A flex and a scream for the tight end eyeing a breakout season.
Trend McDuffie shows off a clean new number
22.@trent_mcduffie | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Sv28Xs7NpJ— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 12, 2023
McDuffie wears the number to honor his late brother, Tyler.
The hometown kid gets ready for his Arrowhead debut
Coming soon to a stadium near you @fanudike | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zrAz0DOy5q— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 12, 2023
Monday had to create some surreal feelings for Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
Patrick Mahomes hits his go-to
Just getting started. @PatrickMahomes | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/r8xyB16D0G— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 12, 2023
Brush and flex.
Skyy and the smoke.
Year 2 on deck. @skyymoore24 | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/grJ931i3Ab— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 12, 2023
