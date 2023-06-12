Chiefs’ three-day mandatory minicamp begins Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs conclude Phase Three of the 2023 offseason program this week with mandatory minicamp, which occurs Tuesday through Thursday at the team’s practice facility.

The Chiefs’ offseason program began with Phase One in mid-April — with rookie minicamp in mid-May and voluntary workouts in late May and early June. After this minicamp, the team will break and reconvene for training camp, currently set to begin sometime in mid-July.

Unlike the first portion of organized team activities (OTAs), players must attend all three days of mandatory minicamp — and those who do not are subject to daily fines, per the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement. Players with unexcused absences are subject to $15,515 for the first missed day, $31,030 for the second and $46,540 for the third.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, running back Jerick McKinnon, running back Isiah Pacheco (offseason surgeries) and defensive tackle Turk Wharton (ACL tear) were not present for any of the three open voluntary practice sessions.

Mandatory practices continue under the same rules as voluntary ones:

Phase Three consists of four weeks. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

Media members are permitted to attend all three days of mandatory minicamp, which means we will have updates here at Arrowhead Pride all week.

Several Chiefs players will address the media after Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid scheduled to speak after Thursday’s workout.