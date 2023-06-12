Arrowheadlines: Jalen Hurts is NFL’s most exciting player according to data — Patrick Mahomes is 2nd

The latest

3. Kansas City Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire: $3.4 million Jerick McKinnon: $1.1 million Isiah Pacheco: $889,777 Deneric Prince: $756,666 The Kansas City Chiefs uncovered a gem in seventh-round draft pick Isiah Pacheco last season. The then-rookie emerged as Kansas City’s lead back and finished with 960 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns. Pacheco’s emergence—and the periodic success of late-round and undrafted running backs—is precisely why some teams avoid paying or using high draft choices on the position. Kansas City, however, used a first-round pick in the 2020 draft on Clyde Edwards-Helaire. While Helaire hasn’t lived up to his draft status, he still has 29 starts on his resume, is a quality dual-threat back (72 receptions in 33 games) and is a quality depth piece behind Pacheco. The Chiefs also have an explosive receiving back in Jerick McKinnon, who caught 56 passes, tallied 803 scrimmage yards and had 10 combined touchdowns last season. These were the top three backs in a unit that just helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, further proving that a pricey ball-carrier isn’t required to compete—though, of course, not every offense has a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes and an offensive guru like Andy Reid running the show. Rounding out the group will likely be undrafted rookie Deneric Prince. The 6’0”, 216-pound Tulsa produce averaged 5.8 yards per carry last season and has impressed in the early offseason. “For being a rookie, he’s doing a tremendous job,” backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert said, per The Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “...He’ll be a lot of fun to watch in training camp when we get the pads on.” Kansas City ranked eighth in yards per carry last season, and its budget backfield should be just as potent this year.

Must-See TV: The Most Exciting Players in the NFL by the Data | The Analyist

Jalen Hurts edged out Mahomes for the honor of being the most exciting player in the NFL in 2022, per SmartRatings. That might not be much of a surprise considering both were NFL MVP finalists and gave MVP-caliber performances in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona (Of course, Mahomes took home honors after the Kansas City Chiefs won the title). During his breakout 2022 season, Hurts led all quarterbacks with 67 runs for first downs and 13 rushing touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles.

GM Brett Veach & Defensive Tackle Chris Jones Honored at Kansas City Sports Awards | The Mothership

Veach was named the McCownGordon Construction Executive of the Year after leading Kansas City to its second Super Bowl championship in his six seasons at the helm. The Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship Game in every season since 2018 – marking the longest streak in league history – and won three of them. Additionally, Kansas City has won a league-most 74 regular-season games during Veach’s tenure, which is nine more than second place. Another major component of that recent success has been the play of Jones, who was honored as the Polsinelli Sportsman of the Year. Jones racked up 15.5 sacks, 17 tackles-for-loss and 29 quarterback hits in 2023 as part of a dominant campaign. His 77 total pressures last season led all interior defensive linemen by a wide margin and ranked fifth among all players.

Stephen A. Smith Not Sold on Baltimore Ravens Pushing Chiefs in AFC: ‘I Have to See it’ | Sports Illustrated

In a segment for ESPN’s First Take, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark named the Ravens as the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. But Stephen A. Smith isn’t as sold on Todd Monken’s unit. Instead, he wants to see production first before proclaiming them to be anything. “We have no evidence that those weapons are going to thrive in that system,” Smith said on First Take. “[They have] a new offensive coordinator, which is a good thing. I know their defense is real; we get all of that. “For me, I have to see it. I’m not saying Baltimore can’t do it. I’m saying I’m waiting to see them do it.”

New Broncos DE Frank Clark believes Denver has type of team to ‘turn it around in a heartbeat’ | NFL.com

Frank Clark’s recent signing with the Broncos takes him from the reigning Super Bowl-champion Chiefs to the basement dwellers of the AFC West, but he believes Denver has all the pieces it needs to flip the script. “You can say what you want about their record, but if you know football, if you understand it, that’s the type of team that can turn it around in a heartbeat,” Clark said Friday on the Undefined with Josina Anderson podcast. “I’ve seen it and I know it. They just need to add a few pieces to get the job done, and I feel like they’re doing the right thing adding me.”

5 Trade Destinations for Danielle Hunter | Vikings Territory

2. Kansas City Chiefs Feb 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates toward the fans during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports. Current Starting EDGE Rushers: George Karlaftis | Charles Omenihu Cap Space: $650,000 Why the Chiefs? The richer always get richer in America, and Kansas City shouldn’t be classified as an exception to the rule. If you’re a casual fan of the NFL, you might not even know Karlaftis or Omenihu. The Chiefs also drafted Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the 1st Round a couple of months ago, but he may need some fertilizer to grow as a rookie.

With Miami owning sports world, will Dolphins live up to hype? Plus, Garrett Wilson’s superstar potential | NFL.com

With Tua Tagovailoa under center, Miami has the perfect pass-first point guard to direct a fast-break offense that overwhelms opponents with speed and tempo. In McDaniel’s RPO-based system (a wide-zone rushing scheme with various quick routes packaged into concepts), Tagovailoa plays a simple cat-and-mouse game with a designated defender put in conflict due to the formation, run-action and complementary routes. With defenders forced to pause while reading their run keys as a speedster flies up the field, Miami can routinely produce chunk gains on high-percentage plays. As a result, Tagovailoa finished 2022 as the NFL’s leader in passer rating (105.5) and yards per pass attempt (8.9), while also posting a nice 25:8 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Saquon Barkley unsure if new deal gets done with Giants | ESPN

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Barkley said of his optimism level. The Giants used the franchise tag on Barkley earlier this year. He has not signed it yet, which keeps him away from the facility this spring. New York has mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Barkley can’t and won’t attend. The two sides have until July 17 to agree on a new deal. That does provide Barkley some hope that there is time. “I think they’re open to talking. I’m open to talking,” Barkley said. “I think at the end of the day, if you really break it down and look at it as a whole, there is no rush. There is still time on the table to get to July 17. July 17 is not tomorrow. It’s not in a week. That is how I look at it. Maybe that is the naïve way to look at it, I could be completely wrong. But for me, that’s how I look at it. I could be completely wrong. Hopefully. I trust in the Giants that we could get something done.”

Chiefs’ Roster 2023: Identifying 13 adequate starters

What is an adequate starter? In this exercise, an adequate starter is a player who will definitely start — and would likely start on several other rosters. However, unlike the first two categories (cornerstone and quality starter) they could be replaced with a better player. It might not be easy to find a better replacement player, but the team would still consider an upgrade. Who are the Chiefs’ adequate starters? Linebacker Willie Gay: After three years in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, Gay is basically the same player he was coming out of the draft. While he is a freak athlete at the position, his inconsistencies on (and off) the field limit his potential. Running back Isiah Pacheco: There are many Kansas City fans who expect Pacheco to have a big season. Considering he is a seventh-round pick, he’s a tremendous player. His explosiveness and aggression make him a great fit for the Chiefs — although his lack of vision (and limitations in the passing game) keep him from being elite.

Who could forget that Monday Night Montana Magic?! pic.twitter.com/U0weSFvNG1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 11, 2023

