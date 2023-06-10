 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sights and sounds from Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s charity softball game

Patrick Mahomes won the Home Run Derby — and the offense rolled in the actual softball game.

By Pete Sweeney
Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes Scantling held his charity softball game Friday night, offering an opportunity to see the wide receiver and his teammates showcase their skills on the diamond. The proceeds from the event benefited Valdes-Scantling’s Humble Beginnings Foundation.

Here are some of the sights and sounds from the game via our friends of the site on Twitter.

Quick chats with the players involved

Right guard Trey Smith wins the award for funniest comment.

Expect something different? Patrick Mahomes goes deep

That’s the second highlight softball play for Mahomes in as many weeks; he had an around-the-back put-out in last weekend’s Big Slick softball game.

Mahomes goes on to win the derby

The post-derby discussion with the defense

Jaylen Watson was befuddled.

The actual charity game following the Home Run Derby was not a contest

Valdes-Scantling decided to break the teams up between offense and defense — and, well, the offense scored... a lot.

Get some of these guys to the K.

