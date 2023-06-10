Sights and sounds from Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s charity softball game

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes Scantling held his charity softball game Friday night, offering an opportunity to see the wide receiver and his teammates showcase their skills on the diamond. The proceeds from the event benefited Valdes-Scantling’s Humble Beginnings Foundation.

Here are some of the sights and sounds from the game via our friends of the site on Twitter.

Quick chats with the players involved

Home of the Kansas City Monarchs was home to the Kansas City Chiefs tonight pic.twitter.com/mB8gVXxg31 — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) June 10, 2023

Right guard Trey Smith wins the award for funniest comment.

Expect something different? Patrick Mahomes goes deep

WATCH: #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes goes DEEP in Friday's home run derby hosted by Marquez Valdes-Scantling @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/CyaNRjJcFm — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) June 10, 2023

That’s the second highlight softball play for Mahomes in as many weeks; he had an around-the-back put-out in last weekend’s Big Slick softball game.

Justin Reid: “We can he not do?” https://t.co/r43jRKUlds — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) June 10, 2023

Mahomes goes on to win the derby

Patrick Mahomes adding another trophy to his collection. QB1 is your home run derby winner @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/CpcmHpiB4R — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) June 10, 2023

The post-derby discussion with the defense

Asking Willie Gay and Jaylen Watson what can Patrick Mahomes not do ... Watson's "answer" is fantastic. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/QuaFSYPI9F — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 10, 2023

Jaylen Watson was befuddled.

The actual charity game following the Home Run Derby was not a contest

Valdes-Scantling decided to break the teams up between offense and defense — and, well, the offense scored... a lot.

Another 6 runs for the #Chiefs offense .. the score is 15-2 Offense entering the 5th inning. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 10, 2023

Get some of these guys to the K.