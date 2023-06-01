Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was not in attendance for the sixth day of the team’s organized team activities (OTAs) on Thursday, as the club hosted the media for its one practice look of the week.

In addition to Kelce, eight other Chiefs were absent: tight end Blake Bell, defensive tackle Chris Jones, running back Jerick McKinnon, running back Isiah Pacheco, left tackle Donovan Smith, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, wide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive tackle Turk Wharton.

For the second media look in a row, cornerback Trent McDuffie was at practice without a helmet. Safety Mike Edwards and offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Jason Godrick were also spotted without their helmets.

Jones, McKinnon, Pacheco and Wharton were absent during the first media look at Day 3 of OTAs. Pacheco (offseason surgeries) and Wharton (ACL tear) are presumably rehabbing. Sneed was seen without a helmet on Day 3 but did not take the field on Day 6. Last week, head coach Andy Reid confirmed that holding both McDuffie and Sneed back is precautionary.

Tight end Jody Fortson and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi — who were not seen at practice on Day 3 — were present for Day 6.

As a reminder, the 10 OTA sessions leading up to the mandatory minicamp (June 13-15) are voluntary, so there is no injury report. Media members are only invited to one practice a week, so it is challenging to glean definitive insight from an absentee list.

The next and final media look of voluntary OTAs happens on Day 9, which is set for Thursday, June 9.