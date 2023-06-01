LOOK: Chiefs wide receivers, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at OTAs

The Kansas City Chiefs invited the media for Day 6 of organized team activities (OTAs) on Thursday. Our own Aaron Ladd of KSHB41 provided a look into practice, including wide receivers and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire has a key role this offseason with second-year back Isiah Pacheco rehabbing. Here are the looks via Ladd:

Chiefs wide receivers

WATCH: All eyes on the #Chiefs wide receiver room during today's media look. Will the champs add another weapon? pic.twitter.com/PSVThlZnah — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) June 1, 2023

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire